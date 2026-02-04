 Kospi reclaims 5,300 mark despite AI woes on Wall Street
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi reclaims 5,300 mark despite AI woes on Wall Street

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 09:56 Updated: 04 Feb. 2026, 10:08
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened slightly higher Wednesday, bucking an overnight fall on Wall Street caused by woes over recent developments in AI. 
 
The Kospi added 12.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,300.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The Korean bourse reclaimed the 5,300 mark after three trading sessions.
 

Related Article

The Kosdaq index rose 11.41 points, or 1.0 percent, to trade at 1,155.74. 
 
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower after fresh concerns about the impact of AI on software businesses swept the market.
 
The S&P500 fell 0.84 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 1.43 percent.
 
AI startup Anthropic on Tuesday unveiled new capabilities for its Claude chatbot, including assisting and performing tasks related to legal, sales and network services, raising speculation that AI technology will reshape the software sector.
 
In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading mixed.
 
Semiconductor heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shed 1.73 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.
 
IT shares also lost ground, with Naver sliding 1.3 percent and messenger app operator Kakao declining 1.18 percent.
 
In contrast, industry leader Hyundai Motor advanced 3.97 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution moved up 2.69 percent, and bio firm Celltrion rose 4.1 percent.
 
The local currency fell 7.6 won from the previous session to trade at 1,453 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags market stock shares kospi won dollar currency

More in Finance

Hana Financial focuses on enhancing productive finance across group at market forum

Kospi reclaims 5,300 mark despite AI woes on Wall Street

Korea's foreign reserves fall for 2nd month in January: BOK

As rich Koreans flee the country, experts urge inheritance tax reform to make them stay

As silver prices plummet, retail investors are scrambling to sell. But are they moving too soon?

Related Stories

Kospi closes at record high, extends rally to 11th session

Kospi opens at record high of over 4,800 as rally enters 11th day

Kospi opens higher on rosy outlook for chipmakers

Kospi almost hits 4,800 at close, won rebounds

Kospi opens higher as U.S. Fed kicks off rate-setting meeting
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)