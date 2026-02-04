Huons affiliate PanGen Biotech posts 47% surge in operating profit in 2025
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 09:18
PanGen Biotech, an affiliate of Huons Group, posted a surge in operating profit in 2025, rising 47.6 percent to 1.51 billion won ($1 million).
While revenue fell 8.5 percent on year to 13.42 billion won, the growth in profit came on the back of widening exports as the company continues to expand its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business.
Among all business segments, an erythropoietin biosimilar for anemia treatment showed strong growth due to an expansion in export countries, recording 7.5 billion won, representing an on-year increase of 33 percent.
Overseas sales increased among Association of Southeast Asian Nations, such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, and full-scale exports have started to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. PanGen Biotech expects continued revenue growth on the back of the further export of expansions into markets in the Middle East, South America and Africa.
The biopharmaceutical firm is expanding its CDMO business with factories and core technologies compliant with good manufacturing practices. The company’s core advantage lies in its PanGen CHO-Tech, a protein expression technology specialized for Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells used in biopharmaceutical production.
PanGen Biotech has 41 biopharmaceutical production cell lines, with 28 cells lines for therapeutic proteins and 13 for biosimilar antibodies.
The company has leveraged this asset to secure multiple technology transfer agreements and generate royalty income, with further expectations for a sustainable revenue cycle as development stages advance and the product portfolio grows.
PanGen Biotech is developing biosimilars for blockbuster drugs currently sold by multinational pharmaceutical companies based on its proprietary CHO-TECH technology.
Client pharmaceuticals include Bristol Myers Squibb’s Yervoy (ipilimumab) immunotherapy drug, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya (guselkumab) autoimmune treatment and Amgen’s Evenity (romosozumab) osteoporosis treatment.
Pangen Biotech is in the process of developing the production cell lines for these three products, with plans to roll them off the factory lines within the year.
PanGen Biotech CEO Dr. Yoon Jae-seung said, "We will continue to drive performance growth by developing biosimilars based on our core CHO cell line development technology. We will strengthen our collaboration within Huons Group and accelerate our strategy to penetrate the global biopharmaceutical market.”
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
