관세 vs. 60조 방산 계약...미국과 캐나다 사이에 낀 현대차
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 07:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
지난 11월 19일 아부다비에서 열린 산업 행사에서 현대자동차그룹 정의선 회장(왼쪽)이 이재명 대통령과 악수하고 있다. [연합뉴스]
Tariffs vs. $42B defense deal: How Hyundai got caught between U.S. and Canada
관세 vs. 60조 방산 계약...미국과 캐나다 사이에 낀 현대차
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Hyundai Motor Group has effectively been roped into a Korean bid for a 60 trillion won ($42 billion) Canadian naval submarine project at a time when the automaker is already burdened by a string of massive, ongoing investments in the United States.
rope into: (마지못해·의도치 않게) 끌어들이다, 얽어매다
bid: 입찰, 입찰 제안
submarine: 잠수함
burdened by: ~로 인해 부담을 안고 있는
미국 대규모 투자를 잇달아 진행하며 이미 부담을 안고 있는 현대자동차그룹이 60조원 규모의 캐나다 해군 잠수함 사업에 대한 한국의 수주전에 사실상 끌려 들어간 모양새다.
Ottawa's addition of offset obligations — a trade element under which a winning bidder is expected to offer industrial benefits — in search of an auto factory is, by most accounts, unrealistic for Hyundai given the company's current capacity constraints and financial commitments, reaching into the billions of dollars.
obligations: 의무, 부담
by most accounts: 사실상, 대체로 보면
unrealistic: 비현실적인, 실현 가능성이 낮은
constraints: 제약, 제한 요인
캐나다 정부가 절충교역의 일환으로 현대차에게 자동차 공장을 짓는 것을 추가로 요구하고 있지만, 현대차의 현재 생산 능력과 수십억 달러에 이르는 재무적 투자 여력을 감안할 때 이는 현실성이 떨어진다는 평가다. 캐나다는 앞서 무기 구매의 조건으로 기술 이전이나 자국산 부품 사용 등을 끼워 넣는 행위, 즉 절충교역을 낙찰 업체 선정 핵심 평가 요소로 삼는다고 밝힌 바 있다.
Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group chair, recently joined a Korean delegation to Canada in support of Seoul’s bid to win a submarine contract, while on the very same day, U.S. President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Korean cars from 15 percent to 25 percent, a move expected to cost Hyundai at least 4 trillion won annually in additional expenses.
delegation: 대표단, 사절단
contract: 계약
tariff: 관세
정의선 현대자동차그룹 회장은 잠수함 수주를 지원하기 위해 캐나다로 출국한 한국 대표단의 일원으로 참여했다. 대표단 캐나다 방문 일정 중 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 한국산 자동차에 대한 관세를 15%에서 25%로 인상하면서, 현대차가 연간 최소 4조원의 추가 비용 부담을 지게 될 것으로 예상된다.
Car manufacturing remains one of the most effective engines of job creation and domestic parts production, a fact not lost on politicians. It is also why Trump has long treated auto plants as
geopolitical trophies.
manufacturing: 제조, 제조업
effective: 효과적인, 실질적인
job creation: 고용 창출
자동차 제조업은 일자리 창출과 국내 부품 생산을 동시에 견인하는 가장 효과적인 산업 중 하나로, 정치권도 이를 잘 알고 있다. 트럼프가 자동차 공장을 오랫동안 지정학적 트로피처럼 취급해 온 이유이기도 하다.
Canada extended a similar demand to Germany, currently the most formidable rival to Korea in the procurement process, and the European country has already moved aggressively. Backed by Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, Berlin has proposed — and begun executing — a vertically integrated supply chain in Canada spanning mining, battery production, and finished-vehicle production. PowerCo, a Volkswagen Group subsidiary, broke ground in June on a $7 billion EV battery plant in Ontario, the largest single investment in Canadian history.
formidable: 강력한, 만만치 않은
procurement: 조달, (정부 등의) 구매
execute: 실행하다, 집행하다
supply chain: 공급망
subsidiary: 자회사
캐나다는 조달 과정에서 한국의 가장 강력한 경쟁국으로 꼽히는 독일에도 유사한 요구를 제시했다. 이에 독일은 이미 공격적으로 대응에 나섰다. 폭스바겐과 메르세데스-벤츠의 지원을 앞세워 광물 채굴부터 배터리 생산, 완성차 생산에 이르는 캐나다 내 수직 계열화 공급망 구축을 제안했고, 실행에 옮기고 있다. 폭스바겐그룹의 자회사 파워코는 지난해 6월 온타리오에 70억달러 규모의 전기차 배터리 공장 착공을 발표했는데, 이는 캐나다 역사상 단일 투자로는 최대 규모다.
From Hyundai’s perspective, the economics are unforgiving. Hyundai and Kia sold roughly 260,000 cars in Canada last year, translating into a market share of just 13.7 percent — hardly enough to justify a large-scale production facility. Canada is the eighth-largest market for Hyundai in terms of sales, while the United States remains its top-selling market, claiming more than half of all sales for the automaker.
unforgiving: 여지가 없는, 냉정한
hardly enough to: ~라고 하기에는 턱없이 부족한
top-selling: 최대판매, 가장 많이 팔리는
현대차 입장에서 보면 경제적 계산은 냉혹하다. 현대차와 기아는 지난해 캐나다에서 약 26만 대를 판매했는데, 이는 시장점유율 13.7%에 불과해 대규모 생산시설을 세우기엔 턱없이 부족하다. 판매 기준으로 캐나다는 현대차의 8번째 시장인 반면, 미국은 전체 판매의 절반 이상을 차지하는 최대 시장이다.
Any Canadian plant would inevitably rely on exports to the United States or Mexico, yet trade relations between Washington and Ottawa have grown increasingly volatile. Currently, Canadian-made vehicles exported to the United States are subject to a 25 percent tariff. Furthermore, the Trump administration recently warned that if Canada proceeds with new export agreements involving China, U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports could soar to 100 percent.
inevitably: 불가피하게, 어쩔 수 없이
volatile: 변동성이 큰, 불안정한
subject to: ~의 영향을 받는
soar: 급등하다, 치솟다
캐나다에 공장을 세울 경우 필연적으로 미국이나 멕시코로의 수출에 의존할 수밖에 없지만, 미국과 캐나다의 통상 관계는 갈수록 불안정해지고 있다. 현재 캐나다 생산 자동차가 미국으로 수출될 경우 25%의 관세가 부과된다. 여기에 더해 트럼프 행정부는 최근 캐나다가 중국과의 신규 수출 협정을 추진할 경우, 캐나다산 수입품에 대한 미국의 관세가 최대 100%까지 치솟을 수 있다고 경고했다.
In 1989, Hyundai opened a plant in Quebec with an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles, but closed it down only four years later amid weak U.S. sales and parts supply issues that led to low productivity.
close down: 폐쇄하다, 문을 닫다
low productivity: 낮은 생산성
1989년 현대차는 연간 생산능력 10만 대 규모의 공장을 퀘벡에 설립했었지만 미국 판매 부진과 부품 조달 문제로 생산성이 떨어지면서 불과 4년 만에 공장을 폐쇄한 전례가 있다.
“Building a new plant in Canada is effectively an impossible option for Hyundai, considering slowing EV demand and an ongoing tariff tussle between Canada and the United States,” said Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University College. “Canada is using this as leverage — an excuse to gain an auto plant and revive its manufacturing base."
impossible: 불가능한
tussle: (격렬한) 갈등, 다툼
leverage: 지렛대, 활용 수단
revive: 되살리다, 부흥시키다
김필수 대림대 미래자동차공학부 교수는 “전기차 수요 둔화와 캐나다·미국 간 관세 갈등이 지속되는 상황에서 캐나다에 신규 공장을 짓는 것은 현대차로써는 사실상 불가능한 선택지”라며 “캐나다는 그저 이것을 지렛대로 삼아 자동차 공장을 유치하고 자국 제조업 기반을 되살리려는 의도가 다분하다”고 말했다.
Instead, Hyundai is expected to limit its contribution to investments aimed at expanding the hydrogen ecosystem.
instead: 대신에, 그 대신
contribution: 기여
대신, 현대차는 완성차 생산 투자가 아닌, 수소 생태계 확장을 중심으로 한 제한적인 투자에 나설 가능성이 크다는 전망이다.
“Hyundai views the hydrogen value chain as a strategic priority and is deliberating on sustainable production methods. It is likely to present this nascent system as part of its engagement in Canada,” Kim added.
value chain: 가치 사슬, 밸류체인
strategic: 전략적인
sustainable: 지속가능한
김 교수는 “현대차는 수소 밸류체인을 전략적 핵심 과제로 보고 있으며, 지속 가능한 생산 방식에 대해 고민하고 있다”며 “캐나다와의 협력 과정에서도 이 초기 단계의 수소 생태계를 전면에 내세울 가능성이 높다”고 덧붙였다.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)