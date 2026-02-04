Dyson rolls out AI-powered robot vacuum in bid to break Chinese dominance in Korea
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 10:32
A black robot vacuum rolled across the floor, scanning for dirt with a green beam of light. When it detected a stain, it scrubbed again and again until it disappeared. When it encountered pet waste, it steered away.
The demonstration took place on Jan. 22 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, where Dyson introduced its first robot vacuum cleaner to the Korean market. Nathan Lawson McLean, a senior design manager on Dyson’s home robotics software team, presented the company’s new Spot+Scrub AI Robot vacuum.
For Dyson, the launch marks a late but deliberate entry into one of Korea’s most competitive consumer electronics markets, with the new robot reflecting a shift in strategy.
Dyson redesigned the product from the inside out. The water tank is transparent, allowing users to see water flow during cleaning. Artificial intelligence sits at the core. The robot identifies different types of stains and liquids and can repeat its cleaning cycle up to 15 times if necessary, McLean said.
Korea’s robot vacuum market has become one of the most fiercely contested appliance sectors, more crowded than even electric vehicles, industry sources say.
Chinese brands control more than 60 percent of the market. Roborock leads the pack, followed by Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Dreame and Narwal. Samsung Electronics holds about 20 percent, while LG Electronics accounts for roughly 9 percent.
Chinese manufacturers compete aggressively on both price and technology. Their models can climb over floor thresholds, map rooms with precision and avoid obstacles with ease. Product lineups span a wide range, from about 400,000 won to more than 2 million won ($275 to $1,400).
Last May, Roborock drew attention by unveiling the Saros Z70, the world’s first robot vacuum equipped with a five-axis robotic arm capable of picking up socks and small toys.
Samsung and LG are fighting back at the premium end. Samsung highlighted its “AI Home” ecosystem at this year’s CES with the Bespoke AI Steam Robot Vacuum. LG has emphasized hygiene, promoting high-temperature steam cleaning with its Objet Station lineup.
At a large electronics store in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, shelves are now lined with robot vacuums priced well above 1.5 million won.
“In the past, differences in suction power and basic functions mattered,” a store employee said. “Now, AI features and prices are similar. Brand recognition is what drives purchases.”
Dyson priced its new robot vacuum at 1.79 million won. Samsung and LG also sell models priced above 1.5 million won.
According to a Korea Gallup survey conducted in July 2025, robot vacuum penetration in Korea reached 24 percent. The market is valued at roughly 6.5 trillion won. Since 2020, one in four households has adopted a robot vacuum, fueling rapid growth.
Industry experts say the market is now entering a mature phase. Among working professionals in their 30s, robot vacuums are grouped with dishwashers and clothes dryers as three essential household helpers.
“Robot vacuums opened a new market by combining traditional cleaning with AI,” said Jung Tae-kyung, a professor of AI convergence at Hallym University. “They are leading a broader transformation, where new technologies reshape existing home appliances.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE SO-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
