 EV exports to U.S. plunge nearly 90% in 2025 amid Trump tariffs, subsidy rollback
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 14:39
Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 9 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) is seen during an unveiling event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2024. [HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY]

Korea's EV exports to the United States plunged nearly 90 percent last year, hit by Washington's auto tariffs and the rollback of subsidies under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, industry data showed Wednesday.
 
According to the data from the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, Korea's EV exports to the United States totaled 12,166 units in 2025, down 86.8 percent from 92,049 units the previous year.
 

It marks the lowest annual figure since 2022, when EV shipments began gaining momentum.
 
The trend intensified near the end of the year, with Korea exporting just 13 EV units to the United States in November alone, logging the lowest monthly figure on record.
 
As a result, the share of U.S. shipments among Korea's total global EV exports shrank to 4.6 percent last year, compared with 35 percent in 2024.
 
Industry watchers expected EV exports to the United States to remain sluggish for the time being due to the tariffs and Washington's rollback of related subsidies.
 
"Korean automakers may need to focus more on other markets, such as Europe, where carbon-neutral policies are gaining traction," an industry observer said.
 

