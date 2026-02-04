 Feeling berry appreciated
Feeling berry appreciated

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 17:47
Packs of strawberries are seen at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

Packs of strawberries are seen at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]


Strawberry prices are rising due to supply chain disruptions and climate change. The average cost of strawberries stood at 22,736 won ($15.66) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) on Monday, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Wednesday, rising 13.6 percent on year. 

 
