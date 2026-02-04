Feeling berry appreciated
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 17:47
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Strawberry prices are rising due to supply chain disruptions and climate change. The average cost of strawberries stood at 22,736 won ($15.66) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) on Monday, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Wednesday, rising 13.6 percent on year.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)