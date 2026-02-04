 K-Sure to expand trade insurance support for content exports
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:40
The Korea Trade Insurance logo is seen in central Seoul on July 28, 2025. [NEWS1]

The Korea Trade Insurance (K-Sure) said on Wednesday that it will expand trade insurance support this year for the cultural content industry, which is seeking to boost its exports amid the global popularity of Korean culture.
 
K-Sure extended a combined 185.8 billion won ($128 million) worth of trade insurance to nearly 150 content companies last year and plans to expand its support capacity in 2026, company representatives said.
 

According to the company, its support is expected to help Korean content companies boost their exports amid growing demand for Korean music, films, games and other content.
 
Last year, K-Sure also created a special credit guarantee program for the culture industry. Seventeen content companies that joined the program exported a combined $42 million.

Yonhap
