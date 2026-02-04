Number of M&As under review in Korea down in 2025, but total value up 30%: Watchdog

K-beauty tech company APR rakes in record $1 billion in revenue in 2025

'Hi, Renault. Warm my butt!' New Filante features advanced conversational AI

K-Sure to expand trade insurance support for content exports

Related Stories

K-beauty brands to get additional online push from Amazon program

APR's founder sees the beauty sector differently, from leaning into devices to viral marketing himself

Companies eye Chinese market after President Lee suggests that Beijing may lift 'K-culture ban'

APR reports 17.7 percent growth in operating profit on back of beauty product growth

Korean skincare startups are booming. Most don't make their own products