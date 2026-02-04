 Korean Air launches AI chatbot service in 13 languages
Korean Air launches AI chatbot service in 13 languages

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 13:47
Korean Air's AI chatbot service is seen in this photo provided by the company [KOREAN AIR]

Korean Air, Korea's flag air carrier, said Wednesday it has launched an AI chatbot service to provide enhanced customer support using generative AI technology in 13 languages.
 
The Korean Air AI Chatbot, trained on extensive datasets, including airline regulations and operational policies, analyzes customer intent in real time and understands complex queries — such as baggage allowance rules — to deliver more accurate and relevant responses, according to Korean Air.
 

The chatbot provides answers with source citations and direct links to related pages to enhance transparency and reliability. It also incorporates a specialized database designed to minimize AI errors and hallucinations, the company said.
 
The service is available on Korean Air's official website and mobile app, supporting 13 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, French, Russian and German.
 
Korean Air said it plans to expand the AI chatbot's functions to include ticket purchases and reservation management.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Korean Air AI chatbot tech

