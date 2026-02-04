Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold stirs cost-performance debate despite selling out multiple times
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 05:00
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[NEWS ANALYSIS]
Samsung’s priciest smartphone has sparked polarized reactions at home, with opinions split along a simple line: whether the product is more of a phone or tablet. Many users have dismissed it as being too heavy and impractical for everyday use, but those who treat the phone as more of a compact tablet say the 3.59 million won ($2,463) price is well worth it, applauding Samsung’s bold first step into a new form factor.
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z TriFold went on sale for $2,899 in the United States on Friday, marking the most expensive model in Samsung's smartphone lineup. The first drop sold out immediately. Meanwhile, in the smartphone manufacturer's hometown of Korea, the product has already sold out six times since its debut on Dec. 12, 2025, and early adopters and tech enthusiasts who failed to secure a unit continue to express their envy online.
Compiling interviews and online reviews from local owners who have used the device for over a month, the following outlines the key advantages and drawbacks and examines which types of people are best suited for this “phone.”
A gamer's playground and a productivity booster
The defining feature of the trifold phone is its display, which, when fully unfolded, measures 10 inches. Reviewers say the expansive screen makes the device especially appealing to gamers and those looking for a portable secondary display that still functions as a smartphone.
Tech YouTuber “Amazing ddongchan,” along with numerous online reviewers, unanimously cited the large screen as the device's biggest strength.
“It’s especially great for gaming,” he told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “If you carry a controller, [the phone] almost feels like a console. Even games that are usually hard to enjoy on mobile, such as auto battlers, become genuinely fun and accessible anytime, anywhere.”
While webtoons and e-books were widely expected to benefit from the trifold format, reviewers noted that some apps struggled with aspect ratio issues. Despite the expanded screen, certain popular apps — including Instagram and Coupang — do not fully support landscape mode, limiting users' experience.
“The phone feels best suited for people already familiar with the Galaxy Tab,” ITSub said in a video review. “We particularly recommend it to freelancers who want to combine the functions of a smartphone and a tablet.”
In summary, the TriFold works best for users who want tablet-like functionality without relying on the S Pen. For those doing more demanding or specialized work, traditional tablets, laptops or desktops remain the better choice.
Too heavy for a phone, too light for a tablet
The device’s biggest but unavoidable drawback is its weight. At 309 grams (10.9 ounces), it is noticeably heavier than conventional smartphones. When folded, it measures 12.9 millimeters (0.51 inches) thick, making it bulky in pockets and difficult to fit into standard cases, which are already hard to find for such a niche product.
This weight affects portability. Reviewers generally agreed that the device is best used while seated and feels uncomfortable for casual, on-the-go use. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218 grams, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in at 231 grams. That said, the TriFold remains lighter than most tablets: The Galaxy Tab S11 weighs 469 grams, and the 11-inch iPad weighs 477 grams.
One user who reportedly used the phone for over three weeks described the experience as unexpectedly restrictive but not entirely negative.
“The most uncomfortable part was that I couldn’t really use it while walking around,” they wrote. “But that had an upside. Since it was too bulky to carry and I was worried about damaging a new device, I stopped using it while moving. It actually helped reduce my smartphone addiction. I only use it when I’m properly sitting down.”
Battery life also surfaced as a concern. Although the device features a 5,600 milliampere-hour battery — the largest among foldables — some users claimed it struggled to last a full day, particularly when using the fully unfolded 10-inch display.
A premium price, with premium risks
Pricing remains the most controversial aspect of the phone. While hardcore tech enthusiasts may tolerate the cost, most consumers expect their primary smartphone to last at least a year or more.
In Korea, the device is priced at around 3.59 million won, cheaper than its U.S. price but still a significant expense. Adding to the concern is the fact that, despite its premium positioning, the phone does not support Samsung Care Plus, the company’s subscription-based insurance program.
If the inner display is damaged, Samsung covers up to 50 percent of the repair cost, but users still face out-of-pocket expenses exceeding 800,000 won.
Additionally, the dual-hinge design, initially expected to be a weak point, was generally well received. However, some users reported clicking or rattling noises when folding or unfolding the display.
One user ultimately chose to request a refund after repeatedly experiencing issues.
“I really liked the trifold form factor and wanted to keep using it, so I tried both replacing and repairing it,” the user wrote. “But the same [...] noise kept coming back. In the end, I decided to get a refund, which the service center also recommended. After checking online forums, I found that this issue had already been reported with the Fold 7. Some may find the noise tolerable, but for me, it raised concerns about long-term durability.”
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)