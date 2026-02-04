Bridge to Techno-bithia
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 18:19
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, left, reaches out toward virtual characters generated on Naver’s Motion Stage during his visit to the company’s 1784 headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 4. Motion Stage is a virtual 3-D content production service for streamers that bridges the physical and digital worlds and supports the creation of 3-D characters.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
