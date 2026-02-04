 Gov't launches task force on upgrading food export strategy amid K-culture boom
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:35
Bags of ramyeon line the shelves of a grocery store in Seoul on Feb. 3. [NEWS1]

The government on Wednesday launched a task force to upgrade the country's food export strategy by capitalizing on the global attention to Korean culture, sources said.
 
The task force held its inaugural meeting to discuss strategic export items by region and government support for K-food exports this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 

Discussions centered on key food items expected to have strong demand in foreign markets, including kimchi in the United States, inner beauty products and persimmons in China, Korean melon in Japan and halal food in the Middle East and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
 
The task force also discussed appointing K-food ambassadors to promote different Korean food items in different countries, the ministry said.
 
Korea's exports of food and agriculture-related products hit a record high of $13.62 billion in 2025, driven by the global popularity of Korean food products, such as "ramyeon" instant noodles, sauces and fruits, the ministry said earlier.
 
Seoul is seeking to expand the country's food exports to $16 billion this year.

Yonhap
tags K-food culture boom ramyeon

