On housing, legislation and follow-up matter more than harsh words (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung has been issuing a stream of hard-line messages aimed at owners of multiple homes. On Tuesday, he posted a warning on social media that selling sooner would be better than holding on, and that selling early would be better than selling late. In another post, he criticized those who sympathize with such homeowners by saying, “They say money is the devil. Surely the devil has not taken even the minimum conscience.” Directing such language not only at homeowners but also at media outlets that point out problems with excessive regulation is excessive.As former lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook has noted, owners of multiple homes are not a single, uniform group. Democratic Party lawmaker Seo Young-kyo inherited a home in a regulated area. Forcing the sale of such properties can hurt tenants who must vacate. Owners of multiple homes also supply the rental market and form demand in the presale market. Demonizing them risks shrinking presales and ultimately undermining housing supply. Yoon’s criticism that “the president’s declaration of a witch hunt against owners of multiple homes is highly dangerous” deserves careful consideration.On the same day, the government said it is considering ending the temporary suspension of heavier capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes while allowing transactions in regulated areas such as Seoul that are contracted by May 9 to have an additional three to six months to complete payment and registration. The fact that authorities are now considering exceptions if tenants cannot move out within six months suggests a welcome shift toward flexibility. Policy responses must fully reflect real-world transaction practices and market conditions. Regulators should proceed with care so that restrictions on owners of multiple homes do not lock up listings and leave genuine end-users bearing the brunt.While the president’s determination to stabilize housing prices is clear, legislation needed to support supply-side policies remains largely stalled. Of the 23 bills required to implement the supply plan from Sept. 7, 2025, which aims to provide 270,000 homes annually in the Seoul metropolitan area starting this year, only four have passed the National Assembly. The Jan. 29 plan announced last week to build 60,000 homes in the capital region also faces uncertainty, as disagreements persist between the central government and local authorities over specific sites in Yongsan, Taereung and Gwacheon. Without persuading local governments and residents and demonstrating that supply measures are actually moving forward, it will be difficult to restore market confidence.No one disputes the need to rein in soaring housing prices. But few would support policies that lump all owners of multiple homes together as speculators or dismiss reasonable concerns about the side effects of inconsistent regulation. Rather than escalating confrontational exchanges on social media, the administration would do better to focus on passing delayed legislation and delivering credible follow-up measures that address both demand and supply in a balanced way. Only then can the government hope to secure lasting stability in the housing market.이재명 대통령이 부동산 다주택자를 겨냥해 강경 메시지를 연일 쏟아내고 있다. 어제(3일)도 “버티는 것보다 파는 것이, 일찍 파는 것이 늦게 파는 것보다 유리할 것”이라는 경고를 SNS에 올렸다. 또 다른 글에선 “다주택자의 눈물이 안타까운 분”들을 향해 “돈이 마귀라더니, 설마 마귀에게 최소한의 양심마저 빼앗긴 건 아닌가”라고 비판했다. 다주택자나 다주택자에 대한 과도한 규제의 문제점을 지적하는 언론을 향해 “마귀에게 양심을 빼앗겼나”라고 원색적으로 비난하는 것은 지나치다. 윤희숙 전 의원이 지적한 것처럼 다주택자에게도 다양한 사정이 있다. 서영교 민주당 의원은 조정 대상지역의 주택을 상속받았다. 이런 집을 팔면 집을 비워줘야 하는 세입자만 힘들어진다. 다주택자는 전월세 시장의 공급자이면서 분양시장의 수요자이기도 하다. 다주택자를 악마화하면 분양시장이 위축되고 결국 주택 공급이 타격받을 수 있다. “다주택자 마귀사냥을 선언한 대통령의 시각은 매우 위험하다”는 윤희숙 전 의원의 비판은 일리 있는 지적이다.어제 정부는 다주택자 양도세 중과 유예를 종료하되 5월 9일까지 계약을 완료한 서울 등 조정 대상지역 거래는 3~6개월까지 잔금·등기를 위한 기간을 허용하는 방안을 검토한다고 밝혔다. 세입자가 6개월 안에 나가지 못하면 예외 적용을 검토하는 등 정책 처방이 유연해진 건 다행스럽다. 부동산 거래 관행과 시장의 현실을 충분히 고려해 합리적인 대책을 내놓아야 한다. 다주택자 규제가 매물 잠김으로 이어져 실수요자만 힘들어지지 않도록 세심하게 접근할 필요가 있다.집값 안정을 위한 대통령의 의지는 강력한데 정부의 공급 정책을 뒷받침하는 입법은 대부분 지연되고 있다. 올해부터 수도권에 매년 27만 가구를 공급하는 내용의 9·7 공급 대책을 위한 법안 23건 중에 국회를 통과한 건 4건에 불과하다. 대통령이 지난주 발표한 수도권에 6만 가구를 짓는 1·29 공급 대책도 용산·태릉·과천의 공급 물량 자체에 대한 중앙정부와 지방정부의 이견으로 제대로 추진될지 불안하다. 지자체와 주민을 설득해 공급 대책이 실제로 추진되는 모습을 보여줘야 시장의 신뢰를 얻을 수 있다. 대통령의 거친 SNS 전면전보다 정부의 정책 추진력을 보여주는 게 훨씬 중요하다.