The Yalta Conference (KOR)

On Feb. 4, 1945, as the end of World War II came into view, the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union gathered in the Black Sea resort city of Yalta. Franklin D. Roosevelt of the United States, Winston Churchill of Britain and Joseph Stalin of the Soviet Union agreed to hold a weeklong summit to discuss the postwar handling of Nazi Germany and related issues. Thus began the Yalta Conference.Germany’s fate had effectively been sealed. The country was to be placed under divided occupation by the United States, Britain, France and the Soviet Union. The Allied powers agreed to ensure only the minimum living conditions for the German population and to assume no further responsibility beyond that. Germany’s arms industry would be dismantled and confiscated, and major war criminals would be sent to an international tribunal to take place in Nuremberg. A disarmed and divided Germany would host Allied troops, particularly U.S. forces, standing in opposition to the Soviet Union.A secret protocol was adopted concerning issues in the Far East. Once Germany surrendered, the Soviet Union agreed to break its neutrality pact with Japan and enter the war against Tokyo within “two or three months.” The United States, reluctant to confront Japan’s Kwantung Army stationed in Manchuria directly, sought to counter one adversary with another. This calculation would prove to be a grave misjudgment. Japan surrendered just five days after the Soviet Union entered the war. Soviet troops advanced rapidly into the Korean Peninsula, reaching the 38th parallel. Not only Germany, which had started the war, but also colonial Korea, which had been drawn into it against its will, ended up divided.The Yalta Conference marked both the end of World War II and the beginning of the postwar order. The barbed wire of the Cold War split Germany into East and West in Europe and divided the Korean Peninsula into North and South in Asia. When North Korea invaded South Korea, the Cold War could no longer be described as “cold.” The United States was already helping rebuild the economies of Germany and Japan, both former enemy states, to counter the communist bloc. The world order that has shaped global affairs for the past 80 years began in this way. As signs now suggest that this order may be approaching its end, the need for calm judgment and clear thinking has never been greater.1945년 2월 4일, 2차 세계대전의 끝이 보이기 시작할 무렵, 흑해 연안 휴양 도시 얄타에 미국·영국·소련의 지도자들이 모여들었다. 미국의 프랭클린 D 루스벨트, 영국의 윈스턴 처칠, 소련의 이오시프 스탈린이 한 자리에서 나치 독일의 전후 처리와 제반 사항을 논의하기 위해 일주일간 정상회담을 갖기로 한 것이다. 얄타 회담(사진)의 시작이었다.독일의 운명은 정해져 있었다. 미국·영국·프랑스·소련에 의해 분할통치될 예정이었다. 연합국은 독일인의 최저생계를 마련해주되 그 외는 일체의 책임을 지지 않기로 했다. 독일의 군수산업은 폐쇄·몰수될 것이며, 주요 전범들은 뉘른베르크에서 열릴 국제 재판에 회부될 터였다. 분단되고 무장 해제된 독일에는 연합군, 특히 미군이 주둔하여 소련과 대치하게 되었다.극동 지역에서의 문제를 두고 비밀의정서가 채택되었다. 독일이 항복하면 소련은 일본과의 불가침조약을 깨고 ‘2, 3개월 이내’에 일본을 상대로 전쟁을 해야 했다. 만주에 주둔한 일본의 관동군을 직접 상대하기 싫었던 미국이 이이제이를 꾀한 것이다. 이 판단은 큰 실책으로 드러났다. 소련이 참전한 지 5일 만에 일본이 항복하고 말았기 때문이다. 소련군은 빠른 속도로 한반도로 쏟아져 들어와 북위 38도선까지 도달했다. 전쟁을 일으킨 독일뿐 아니라 전쟁에 휘말렸을 뿐인 식민지 조선마저 분단되고 만 것이다.얄타 회담은 2차 세계대전의 끝과 전후 질서의 시작을 알리는 사건이었다. 냉전의 철조망은 유럽에서 독일을 동서로 갈랐고, 아시아에서 한반도를 남북으로 나누었다. 북한이 대한민국을 침공하면서 냉전은 결코 ‘차가운’ 전쟁일 수 없게 되었다. 미국은 이미 공산권에 맞서기 위해 전범국이었던 독일과 일본의 경제 부흥을 돕고 있었다. 지금까지 우리가 80년간 익숙하게 여겨온 세계 질서는 이렇게 시작됐다. 그 질서의 끝이 보이는 듯한 지금, 우리는 그 어느 때보다 냉철하고 현명해질 필요가 있다.