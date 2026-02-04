 Girl group Katseye to appear in upcoming Super Bowl ad
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:29 Updated: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:31
Girl group Katseye [HYBE/GEFFEN RECORDS]

Katseye has been tapped to appear in a Super Bowl advertisement, which is set to air during next Monday’s National Football League championship broadcast. 
 
The girl group will star in insurance company State Farm’s Super Bowl advertisement, according to HYBE and Geffen Records on Wednesday.
 

In the ad, the six members appear alongside actor Hailee Steinfeld and comedian Keegan-Michael Key. A short clip showing Katseye performing to Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” was released Tuesday on State Farm’s official YouTube channel.
 
Ahead of the Super Bowl ad airing, the group will make its first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (2014-) on Thursday.
 
On the show’s official social media accounts, Fallon posted a video parodying lyrics from Katseye’s new song “Internet Girl,” including the line “Eat Zucchini.”
 
Teaser poster for girl group Katseye's appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (2014-) [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The group is known for songs like “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” (2025) and “Gabriela” (2025), and recently released single “Internet Girl.”
 
“Internet Girl” ranked No. 80 on Billboard’s main singles chart Hot 100 dated for Saturday, up five spots from the previous week. “Gabriela” rose to No. 29, marking a cumulative 28 weeks on the chart. 
 
The group’s second EP, “Beautiful Chaos” (2025), placed No. 56 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart, extending its run to 31 straight weeks.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
