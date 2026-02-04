K-pop's 1st Grammy-winning song 'Golden' maintains No. 4 on Billboard chart

"Golden," from the original soundtrack of Netflix's 2025 animated film sensation "KPop Demon Hunters," placed fourth on the latest U.S. Billboard singles chart.According to Billboard's chart released Tuesday, "Golden" remained at No. 4 on the Hot 100 for a second consecutive week, extending its streak to 32 weeks on the chart.The track won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday, marking the first-ever Grammy victory for a K-pop genre song.Another track from the same soundtrack, "How It's Done," ranked 59th this week.Hybe's U.S.-based girl group Katseye placed two songs on the chart -- "Gabriela" at No. 29 and "Internet Girl" at No. 80 -- while its second EP "Beautiful Chaos" came in at No. 56 on the Billboard 200. The group's first EP "SIS (Soft Is Strong)" ranked No. 138.On the albums chart, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack stood at No. 8, while K-pop boy group Enhypen's latest album "The Sin: Vanish," which debuted at No. 2 last week, dropped to No. 21. Another boy group Stray Kids' "Do It" stayed at No. 88.Yonhap