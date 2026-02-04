Ha Jung-woo's mystery bride-to-be revealed as fellow actor Cha Jung-won, contradicting earlier reports
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 20:36
- LIM JEONG-WON
Actor Ha Jung-woo’s bride-to-be is fellow actor Cha Jung-won, local media Dispatch reported on Wednesday.
The Dispatch report came after an earlier report that Ha was set to wed a noncelebrity partner in the summer. Ha's agency admitted that he was dating, but shot down marriage rumors.
According to Dispatch's update, Ha and Cha reportedly began marriage preparations last year. They met in 2020 and have been dating since.
The two actors plan to get married sometime this year, with those close to the pair saying that while both are very busy, the wedding will not be postponed to next year.
Ha's agency did not comment on Dispatch's report as of press time.
Ha recently wrapped up filming for the new tvN drama “Mad Concrete Dreams,” directed by Yoon Jong-bin. Ha has previously collaborated with Yoon in “Kundo: Age of the Rampant” (2014) and “The Berlin File” (2013).
Ha debuted as an actor in the 2002 SBS sitcom “Honest Living” and rose to prominence after his breakout role as a psychopathic serial killer in the 2008 film “The Chaser.”
His films, including “The Yellow Sea” (2010), “Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time” (2012), “Love Fiction” (2012), “The Terror Live” (2013) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), span numerous genres and have seen box office success.
Cha debuted as an actor in the 2012 film “Horror Stories.” She has since starred in dramas such as “Lawless Lawyer” (2018), “My Absolute Boyfriend” (2019) and “The Player 4: Master of Swindlers” (2024). She signed with Saram Entertainment in 2022.
