Actor Ha Jung-woo plans summer wedding ceremony to noncelebrity
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 17:27 Updated: 04 Feb. 2026, 17:46
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Actor Ha Jung-woo is getting married to a noncelebrity in the summer, reports said Wednesday.
The 47-year-old actor plans to hold a wedding ceremony around July, according to local news outlet MHN Sports on Wednesday.
Ha visited "several venues in Seoul in person," as cited by the report. "He appeared carefully review factors such as the number of guests, traffic flow and security," according to a wedding hall industry insider.
Ha, born in 1978, debuted as an actor in the 2002 SBS sitcom “Honest Living” and rose to prominence after his breakout role as a psychopathic serial killer in the 2008 film “The Chaser.”
His films, including “The Yellow Sea” (2010), “Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time” (2012), “Love Fiction” (2012), “The Berlin File” (2013), “The Terror Live” (2013) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017) span numerous genres and have seen box office success.
Ha also made his debut as a director with "Roller Coaster" in 2013.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)