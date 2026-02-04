 'Can This Love Be Translated?' tops Netflix weekly chart for 2nd week
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 14:39
A still from the Netflix romance series ″Can This Love Be Translated?″ [NETFLIX]

The romantic comedy “Can This Love Be Translated?” led Netflix's weekly non-English series chart for the second straight week, the streaming giant said on Wednesday.
 
The 12-part series garnered 4.3 million views for the week ending on Feb. 1, surpassing the 3.9 million views of the second-place show: the fifth season of “Single's Inferno” (2021–), a Korean reality dating series.
 

Starring Kim Seon-ho as Ju Ho-jin and Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, the series centers on the romance between Mu-hee, an actress who catapults to global fame overnight, and Ho-jin, a multilingual translator who is fluent in six languages, including Italian, English and Japanese, but struggles to comprehend the language of emotions.
 
It is written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known by their collective pen name the “Hong sisters,” who have worked on numerous hit series, including “Master's Sun” (2013), “Hotel del Luna” (2019) and “Alchemy of Souls” (2022-23).
 
Three additional Korean series made the top 10 list, with tvN's office drama “Undercover Miss Hong” at No. 5 with 1.6 million views, SBS TV's romantic drama “No Tail to Tell” at No. 6 with 1.4 million views and ENA's rom-com “I Dol I” (2025–) at No. 9 with 800,000 views.

