 Korea, U.S. mulling outlining timeline for wartime command handover in annual defense talks: Source
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. mulling outlining timeline for wartime command handover in annual defense talks: Source

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 14:39
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back presides over a meeting to assess the progress of Korea's bid to retake wartime operational control from the United States in this photo provided by Ahn's office on Jan. 28. [MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back presides over a meeting to assess the progress of Korea's bid to retake wartime operational control from the United States in this photo provided by Ahn's office on Jan. 28. [MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE]

 
South Korea and the United States are considering outlining a timeline for Washington's transition of wartime operational control (Opcon) to Seoul in their annual defense ministerial talks this year, a source said on Wednesday, with 2028 widely considered a likely target schedule.
 
The move comes as South Korea has been seeking to achieve the “conditions-based” handover of wartime command, currently held by the United States, within President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term, which ends in 2030.
 

Related Article

 
Under the plan, both sides aim to complete the verification of Seoul's full operational capability, the second part of a three-stage program to assess its capabilities to lead the allies' combined forces, so that the result can be reviewed for approval by their defense chiefs in the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM).
 
Given that U.S. President Donald Trump's term is set to end in January 2029, the year 2028 is viewed as a potential timeline for Seoul's yearslong bid to retake Opcon, which had been delayed mainly due to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
 
More details are expected to be finalized once the defense chiefs of the two countries suggest a timeline during the SCM and proceed to the third and final stage of the verification, the full mission capability (FMC). The FMC is widely regarded as depending on a political assessment made by the leaders of the two countries.
 
Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shake hands before the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shake hands before the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The push is expected to gain momentum as Lee has emphasized the importance of self-reliant defense and the new U.S. National Defense Strategy stated that South Korea is capable of taking “primary” responsibility to deter North Korea with “critical but more limited” U.S. support.
 
During last year's SCM, the defense chiefs of the allies also agreed to develop a road map designed to “expedite” the implementation of conditions for the Opcon transfer.
 
Last month, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back reaffirmed that commitment in a meeting of key defense and military officials, saying this year would mark the starting year for the retaking of Opcon, which he called a “mission” that must be wrapped up.
 
Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speak during the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2025. [NEWS1]

Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speak during the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
South Korea handed over operational control of its troops to the U.S.-led United Nations Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. It was then transferred to the two allies' Combined Forces Command when the command was launched in 1978. South Korea retook only peacetime operational control in 1994.
 
The allies have been working to meet the conditions for the envisioned transition, which include South Korea's capabilities to lead combined South Korea-U.S. forces, its strike and air defense capabilities and a regional security environment conducive to such a handover.
 
As part of efforts to prepare for the handover, South Korea and the United States are reportedly preparing to conduct their annual springtime Freedom Shield exercise next month as planned, which the two sides use to verify the conditions for the transition.

Yonhap
tags Korea Opcon U.S. defense FOC SCM

More in Defense

Korea, U.S. mulling outlining timeline for wartime command handover in annual defense talks: Source

Korea, Poland agree on need to bolster info sharing on Korean Peninsula at 1st security talks

U.S. Air Force conducts high-tempo air operations drills to strengthen combat readiness

Korea and Germany go head-to-head in pursuit of Canada’s $42B submarine deal

Norway orders $2B artillery system from Hanwha Aerospace

Related Stories

Summertime military drills between Korea, U.S., are a go

Opcon transfer progress top of agenda for Seoul-Washington security meeting

U.S. making operation control transfer more difficult

Defense minister to take Air Force tanker plane to U.S. for Opcon talks

Friction between allies is evident at defense meeting
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)