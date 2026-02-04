China's relocation of contentious sea platform eases tensions with Korea, but hints at ulterior motives
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:21 Updated: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:46
- SEO JI-EUN
China has recently relocated a contentious maritime management platform from disputed waters in the Yellow Sea, a step hailed in Seoul as meaningful toward restoring bilateral ties.
Yet a closer look at China's emphasis on the relocation being a decision made by a private entity also suggests a calculated diplomatic move aimed at securing strategic gains while deflecting responsibility.
Experts in Seoul caution that China’s underlying position has not fundamentally changed — namely, its insistence that the remaining structures are lawful civilian aquaculture facilities that need not be dismantled. They warn that Beijing's moves reflect a deliberate strategic calculation rather than a policy shift.
Relocation of the most contentious facility
The Chinese maritime management platform, called Atlantic Amsterdam, has been widely viewed by Korean experts as the most contentious of the structures for potential dual-use purposes.
Converted from an oil-drilling rig, the semi-fixed installation features a helipad and can house over 20 personnel.
Such features fueled concerns that even if it was operated as a civilian facility in peacetime, the platform could be converted for military or surveillance purposes in a contingency.
China suddenly began relocating the Atlantic Amsterdam platform out of the PMZ on the night of Jan. 27, according to a notice issued by the Weihai Maritime Safety Administration.
The relocation was also independently confirmed through satellite imagery analyzed by the Washington-based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in its Beyond Parallel report released the day before.
“The management facility matched the concerns raised by the Korean military,” said Lee Dong-gyu, a research fellow and China expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “By moving this specific structure, China intends to alleviate Seoul’s immediate security concerns and lower our vigilance.”
However, the think tank also found that the two other deep-sea aquaculture platforms, Shenlan 1 and Shenlan 2, continue to operate inside the PMZ.
A 'business decision'
The relocation followed an agreement reached upon during a summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 5.
Both sides reached a “natural consensus” that the large management rig, given its sensitivity, should be addressed first, a diplomatic source said.
Kang Young-shin, director-general for Northeast Asian affairs at Korea's Foreign Ministry, lauded the rig’s relocation as “a change that will aid the development of Korea–China relations.”
China's public messaging, however, portrayed the move as a company-led decision to avoid admitting state involvement, which could potentially undercut its longstanding legal and diplomatic arguments.
"We’ve learned that a Chinese company is moving the platform," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Jan. 27, describing it as "an adjustment made by the company itself to meet the needs of its operation and development."
He added that China's broader stance on the "aquacultural facilities in the southern Yellow Sea remains unchanged."
The Korean government has refrained from publicly challenging China’s explanation.
“The relocation of the management platform itself is a meaningful development coming amid efforts to stabilize bilateral relations,” a senior Korean Foreign Ministry official said, underscoring that the move had Beijing's consent regardless of how it was packaged.
Beijing's characteristic approach
Some experts in Seoul point out that China is deliberately trying to avoid international criticism by refraining from making claims to the Yellow Sea.
“Beijing’s decision to frame the relocation as a company-driven move was intended to distance the Chinese government from accusations that it is using offshore structures to expand state influence or turn the Yellow Sea into de facto internal waters,” Lee Dong-gyu said.
Kang Jun-young, a professor of Chinese studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said the description was "a way of indirectly showing that the government was not involved, while at the same time demonstrating that China has taken visible action for the sake of bilateral relations.” In effect, it allows Beijing to avoid legal responsibility while still scoring diplomatic points — a dual calculation.
Some analysts draw parallels to China’s backlash against Korea’s deployment of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile defense system in 2017, when Beijing denied imposing official sanctions while appearing to allow market-driven retaliation to unfold.
Victor Cha, Korea Chair at CSIS, in a press roundtable in Seoul in April 2024, said Thaad shows an “example of economic coercion that China has used quite frequently for decades" against countries in the Indo-Pacific, calling it a typical "gray zone" strategy, or using nonmilitary means to gradually change the status quo without open conflict.
Applying the same logic, experts warn that China could again blur the lines of responsibility and invoke business decisions to justify reinstalling or taking additional measures should relations deteriorate.
Salami tactics and the clash of principles
The Atlantic Amsterdam may be gone, but potential surveillance infrastructure remains.
With 13 associated buoys and the two remaining Shenlan platforms, Beijing retains the capacity to monitor Korean maritime activities while claiming the remaining structures are purely for "deep-sea aquaculture."
Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing reiterated in an interview with Yonhap on Monday that the remaining maritime structures are "deep-sea aquaculture facilities for salmon farming, not a military installation."
He also stressed that the facilities "do not violate" the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea or China's domestic law, nor do they undermine the maritime rights and interests claimed by China and Korea.
The core of the dispute lies in the fundamental clash over how to draw the permanent maritime boundary.
Korea advocates the median-line principle, which draws an equal-distance boundary between coastlines. China, by contrast, argues for an equitable principle that takes into account coastline length, population and geological features such as sediment deposits from the Yellow River.
“If the remaining facilities are tolerated, the baseline used in maritime delimitation talks could shift,” Prof. Kang said. “This would mirror the salami tactics or the so-called cabbage strategy China has used in the South China Sea — an initial step toward turning the Yellow Sea into de facto internal waters.”
According to Kang, applying China’s logic could push the boundary roughly 70 kilometers closer to the Korean side, potentially placing up to three-quarters of the Yellow Sea under Chinese jurisdiction. The buoys and aquaculture platforms China has installed could then be cited as evidence of effective occupation to support such claims.
Remaining tasks
With a foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for the first quarter, Seoul faces the challenge of turning this symbolic gesture into a lasting rule of law.
“The PMZ must ultimately become a clean, structure-free zone for genuine maritime boundary negotiations to begin,” Kang said. “If China is sincere about improving relations, it should relocate all remaining facilities into its own waters.”
Prof. Lee noted that the current geopolitical climate gives Seoul some leverage.
“With Sino-U.S. competition intensifying, China has strong incentives to keep Korea in a cooperative or balancing role,” Lee said.
For Korea, the relocation of one platform is not the conclusion, but the beginning of a high-stakes negotiation. To protect its maritime sovereignty, experts say that Seoul must move beyond accepting "company decisions" and demand a clear, enforceable boundary that recognizes the PMZ as a zone free of unilateral installations.
