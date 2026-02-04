Cho Hyun, Marco Rubio discuss Korea's nuclear power cooperation
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 09:13
WASHINGTON — South Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, with the two sides agreeing to continue close cooperation on South Korea’s nuclear power generation and the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.
In a press release issued after the bilateral talks held at the State Department in Washington, the U.S. Department of State said the ministers discussed ways to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance through forward-looking agendas, grounded in the spirit of the two summits held between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington and Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, last year.
The department said in particular that “the two leaders agreed to continue to work closely on civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding and increasing [South Korean] investments to rebuild critical U.S. industries.”
The State Department also noted that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and again underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan in maintaining “regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
During the meeting, Rubio also expressed appreciation for South Korea’s leadership role in building “secure, resilient and diversified” supply chains for critical minerals, according to the department.
However, the press release did not mention whether the two ministers discussed President Trump’s pledge last month to reinstate reciprocal tariffs on South Korea.
On Jan. 26, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean automobiles, lumber and pharmaceuticals — as well as country-specific tariffs — from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing delays in the passage of a special law on U.S. investment in the South Korean National Assembly.
Ahead of his departure for the United States, Cho said that agreements reached between the two governments were being pursued through legislation in accordance with National Assembly procedures, adding that he would explain the situation to the U.S. side and seek its understanding.
This has fueled speculation that Cho used his meeting with Rubio to brief him on the legislative process and request the withdrawal of the planned tariff hike.
