Korea, U.S. mulling outlining timeline for wartime command handover in annual defense talks: Source

China's relocation of contentious sea platform eases tensions with Korea, but hints at ulterior motives

Korean missionary detained in Russia for allegedly violating immigration law

Police authorities of Korea, Malaysia agree to boost cooperation against transnational scams

Korea shifts strategy to push back implementation date as U.S. tariff hike looms

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. to hold high-level trade talks this week with ally eyeing 'one-stop shopping'

Top office says $350B U.S. deal 'not legally binding,' doesn't require parliamentary approval

Trump moves to raise tariffs on Korea despite government's efforts in Washington

How Korea's 'sensitive country' listing could impact its nuclear research

Korea, Japan may leverage icebreaker capabilities in U.S. tariff negotiations amid Arctic shipping expansion