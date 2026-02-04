 Trade minister calls for solution to renewed trade tension between Seoul, Washington
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trade minister calls for solution to renewed trade tension between Seoul, Washington

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 14:39
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks to the press at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks to the press at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo has delivered Korea's commitment to upholding its tariff deal with the United States to Washington officials, calling for a "mutually beneficial" resolution to trade tensions escalating between the two countries amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hike threat, Yeo's office said Wednesday.
 
Yeo headed to the U.S. capital last week to expand Seoul's outreach in the U.S. after Trump made a surprise announcement that he will raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent, citing a delay in the legislative process supporting the implementation of the countries' bilateral trade deal, which was finalized in October.
 

Related Article

 
During his weeklong trip, Yeo met with officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and some 20 U.S. lawmakers to reaffirm Seoul's commitment to legislating a special bill to implement the trade deal and address non-tariff issues related to digital regulations and others, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 
Yeo called for a "mutually beneficial" solution to the renewed trade tension between the two countries in his meetings, stressing that a tariff hike would have a grave impact on both countries' economies and industries, the ministry said.
 
The minister also conveyed Korea's position on non-tariff trade barrier issues raised earlier by the USTR.
 
In its annual report on trade barriers last year, the USTR pointed to a wide range of what it called non-tariff measures by Korea, including its push for online platform regulations.
 
"We will continue to engage in intensive consultations with the U.S. government, Congress and industries to find a reasonable solution acceptable to both Korea and the United States," Yeo said in a press release.
 
Yeo is set to return home Thursday.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea tariffs U.S. Yeo Han-koo Donald Trump

More in Diplomacy

Korea, U.S. mulling outlining timeline for wartime command handover in annual defense talks: Source

Trade minister calls for solution to renewed trade tension between Seoul, Washington

U.S. gov't weighing whether to formalize Korea tariff hike in Federal Register: Trade minister

Cho Hyun, Marco Rubio discuss Korea's nuclear power cooperation

DP foot-dragging on investment bill spurred White House tariff threat, sources say

Related Stories

Japanese tariff deal with U.S. ups pressure on Korea ahead of crucial talks

Seoul's new trade minister to visit Washington for tariff negotiations

U.S. gov't weighing whether to formalize Korea tariff hike in Federal Register: Trade minister

No assurance yet from U.S. on extending tariff grace period for Korea, minister says

Tariff negotiations still in deadlock as Korea's trade negotiator returns from Washington
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)