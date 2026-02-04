 Gov't discusses response to EU's corporate sustainability directive with local companies
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 08:57
The logo of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources in Sejong [YONHAP]

The government held a meeting with major companies Wednesday to discuss a response to the European Union's expected adoption of legislation directing large companies to identify and address human rights and environmental issues in their operations and value chains, the Industry Ministry said.
 
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources hosted the meeting with officials from Samsung Electronics, LG Energy Solution, Hyundai Motor and other companies to exchange opinions on the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which will soon likely be approved by the Council of the EU.
 

The European Parliament recently reached a provisional agreement on the CSDDD aimed at requiring companies with more than 5,000 employees and a net turnover of 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) to implement due diligence processes to monitor and manage risks related to human rights violations and environmental harm across their own operations, subsidiaries and suppliers.
 
The CSDDD is expected to take effect in 2028 starting with large companies.
 
The ministry said it will cooperate with local industries to minimize corporate burdens stemming from the CSDDD, while working to expand communications with the EU over the envisioned regulation.
 
"The CSDDD is an issue that could have a direct impact on the business strategies and supply chain management of our exporting companies," said Lee Jae-keun, director general for new trade strategy and policy at the ministry.

Yonhap
Gov't discusses response to EU's corporate sustainability directive with local companies

