Actor Kim Seon-ho settles additional personal income tax amid evasion allegations
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:13 Updated: 04 Feb. 2026, 16:17
Actor Kim Seon-ho has paid additional personal income tax related to past earnings from an independent agency that is now being dissolved, his agency Fantagio said Wednesday amid tax evasion allegations.
“Kim set up the corporation in January 2024 for his acting activities and theater production,” Fantagio said in a statement regarding the establishment and operation of the independent agency, a company wholly owned and run by the actor.
“From the corporation’s establishment in January 2024 until a new contract with Fantagio took effect in February 2025, settlement payments for his activities during that period were made through the corporation.
“After recognizing that the operation of the corporation itself could give rise to misunderstanding, Kim stopped operating it, and for more than a year, there has effectively been no activity conducted through the corporation.”
Fantagio emphasized that “since the date Kim signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio in February 2025, settlement payments have been made directly to him as an individual,” adding that “the corporation has no relation whatsoever to the contract or activities between Fantagio and Kim.”
The agency said Kim’s independent agency is currently undergoing closure procedures, describing the move as “a preemptive step to correct what was then an uninformed approach to corporate management.” Fantagio added that “all past corporate credit card usage, family member salaries and the corporate vehicle have been returned.”
It also said that “with regard to amounts previously settled through the corporation, additional personal income tax has been fully paid on top of the corporate tax already paid,” adding that “the closure process is underway and administrative procedures are expected to be completed soon.”
“Kim is deeply reflecting on having established and maintained the company for about a year without a sufficient understanding of corporate operations,” the agency said. “We also apologize for causing confusion and concern, and will make every effort to more closely manage all aspects of our artists’ activities going forward.”
On Sunday, a media outlet reported that Kim had operated a family-run corporation, similar to singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, who is also signed to Fantagio and recently came under fire for owing the National Tax Service 20 billion won ($14 million) in unpaid taxes and penalties. The report claimed Kim had established and operated a separate performance planning company registered at his home address in Yongsan District, central Seoul, with family members listed as executives, raising the possibility that income had been routed through the corporation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)