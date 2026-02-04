Far-right activist repeats insult to 'comfort women' after police questioning

Authorities scramble to prevent banks from 'deserting' less tech-savvy customers

Is Korea's birthrate crisis turning around? Why 'echo boomer' women are choosing to have children.

Authorities to cull 3,900 pigs in response to African swine fever outbreak in Changnyeong County

Pipe-climbing intoxicated ex charged with attempted trespassing

Related Stories

Man climbs 10-meter building after ex-girlfriend doesn't answer door

Herd immunity pipe dream (KOR)

All about 'love and brightness': Boy band P1Harmony opens up about first English album and arena world tour

Sejong manhunt ends in arrest of suspect in fatal stabbing of woman

Death penalty sought for man who killed ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Icheon