Pipe-climbing intoxicated ex charged with attempted trespassing
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 19:39
A man was booked by police after he was seriously injured while allegedly trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home by climbing a gas pipe.
The Cheongju Heungdeok Police Precinct is investigating the man who was charged on suspicion of attempted trespassing, according to the police on Wednesday.
The man climbed an exterior gas pipe attached to a villa in Heungdeok District, Cheongju, at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. He reached the height of the second floor, where he allegedly tried to enter his ex-girlfriend’s home through a window.
The man fell when an outdoor air-conditioning unit he was using for support gave way under his weight, authorities said. He suffered serious injuries, and a passerby who witnessed the suspicious behavior reported it to the police.
Officers who responded to the scene found the man and took him to a hospital. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated at the time.
During questioning, the man reportedly told police he attempted to enter the home because his ex-girlfriend was not responding to his messages. Police said there were no previous reports filed against him for stalking or related offenses.
Police are looking into the exact motive and circumstances of the incident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)