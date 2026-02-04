Seoul gov't vows to make city 'safe and fun' as tourist surge expected for BTS comeback
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 10:34
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday pledged to make the capital “safe and fun” for everyone ahead of an expected surge in tourists driven by BTS’s long-awaited comeback next month.
The measures include cracking down on price gouging at accommodations and traditional markets, as well as holding special citywide events for BTS fans. The events are currently under discussion at a meeting chaired by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon that began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
BTS is set to release its 10th full-length album “Arirang” on March 20 and announced a string of celebratory events, such as a special performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21 and the commencement of a world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 9.
Safety is a key item on the Wednesday meeting’s agenda, as large crowds are expected in major areas within the city, especially Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza. The government said it would deploy sufficient safety personnel, closely monitor crowd density and activate immediate response systems, while also implementing transportation measures such as skipping subway stops and rerouting buses through road closures. Seoul is also reviewing plans to broadcast multilingual safety messages on electronic displays in nearby areas.
Regarding the eradication of unfair practices, the city plans to conduct joint inspections with district offices targeting accommodations and traditional markets. Seoul said it recently inspected 22 lodgings in the Jongno and Jung districts in central Seoul.
Such facilities will be monitored for excessively high pricing, failure to publicly post accommodation prices and attempts to induce reservation cancellations.
“Mystery shoppers,” referring to inspectors disguised as customers, will be deployed to traditional markets and tourist-heavy areas to examine price gouging, hygiene and service quality.
Reports on unfair practices can be made by calling 02-120 or 1330 within Korea.
The government is also planning numerous events for ARMY, the name of BTS fans, incorporating Seoul tourism. These include street performances at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul and Han River parks throughout the city. An ARMY-themed event is also set to be held aboard Hangang Bus ferries.
“Holding BTS’s comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square, the heart of Seoul, is a prime opportunity to present Seoul’s charm as a ‘global cultural capital,’” Mayor Oh said in a press release.
“We will take a comprehensive approach to ensure that the event is remembered as a safe and fun experience for global visitors and as a festival that harmonizes with the daily life of our citizens.”
