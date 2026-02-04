Korea projected to win 3 gold medals by Canadian analytics firm

Korea has been projected to grab three gold medals and finish 14th in the medal table at the upcoming 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.According to data provided to Yonhap News Agency by the Canadian sports data analysis company Shoreview Sports Analytics, Korea is expected to take home three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals.The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee has set out to bring home at least three gold medals, one more than the country's total from the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.According to the company, snowboarder Choi Ga-on will win the women's halfpipe title, and short track speed skater Kim Gil-li will win the women's 1,500-meter gold medal and help Korea capture the women's 3,000-meter relay title.If the projection holds up, Choi would become the first Korean to win an Olympic snowboard gold medal.Shoreview Sports Analytics predicted that all the other Korean medals will come from short track speed skating: a silver by Choi Min-jeong in the women's 1,500-meter, another silver by the men's 5,000-meter relay team and Choi Min-jeong's bronze in the women's 1,000-meter and a bronze in the mixed 2,000-meter relay.Korea has won more medals in short track than any other country, with 26 gold medals and 53 medals overall.The Canadian firm, whose work has been cited by the public broadcaster CBC, said Korea is projected to have a few fourth-place finishes, including in the women's curling and the four-man bobsleigh.Shoreview Sports Analytics projected Norway as the top country with 14 gold medals, followed by the United States with 13, Germany with 12 and Canada with 10.Among Asian countries, Japan and China were projected to finish above Korea with five gold and four gold medals, respectively.The 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will have their opening ceremony on Friday and will conclude on Feb. 22.Yonhap