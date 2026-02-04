Sports minister to represent Korea at Olympic opening ceremony in Milan

Chae Hwi-young, minister of culture, sports and tourism, will attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics this week as the top Korean government representative, the ministry announced Wednesday.Chae is scheduled to arrive in Milan late Wednesday. The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be at 8 p.m. Friday at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium.During his stay in Italy, Chae will meet with Korean Olympians at the athletes' village in Milan on Thursday and will also visit a catering center set up by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee that delivers Korean meal boxes to the village twice a day.Also on Thursday, Chae will attend the opening of the Korea House, a hospitality venue promoting Korean culture and tourism, which will also serve as a hub for sports diplomacy during the Olympics.Prior to the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday, Chae will watch the ice dance and the women's singles portions of the team event in figure skating at Milano Ice Skating Arena and attend a welcome reception for sports ministers hosted by the Italian sports ministry, where he will engage in discussions on expanding bilateral sports exchange programs with Italy.“I will check up on training environments and support systems for our athletes at the Olympics, and offer them my best support and encouragement,” Chae said. “I will provide whatever help for our athletes to perform to the best of their abilities and have a safe competition.”Yonhap