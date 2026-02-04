Teen short tracker Rim Jong-un named one of 'rising stars to watch'

Korean teen short track speed skater Rim Jong-un is generating buzz as a youngster to watch ahead of his Winter Games debut in northern Italy this month.The 18-year-old was selected as one of 10 "rising stars to watch" at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics by the event's website Tuesday.Rim earned his spot on the famously competitive national short track team by winning the trials last year, beating out more accomplished veterans, including 2022 Olympic 1,500-meter champion Hwang Dae-heon.Rim earned his third world junior title last year and then made an early impression on the senior circuit later in 2025, winning the opening 1,500-meter race in the 2025-26 International Skating Union Short Track World Tour season in Montreal.Later in the World Tour campaign, Rim added a gold and a silver apiece in the 1,000-meter, while also helping Korea win two gold medals in the 5,000-meter relay.Rim, the youngest member of the national short track team here, will now try to add to Korea's all-time leading totals of 26 gold medals and 53 total medals."I had no idea. This is the first time I've heard about it," Rim said after a training session at Milano Ice Skating Arena later Tuesday, beaming when informed by Yonhap News Agency of his inclusion. "It's pretty cool that I made the top-10 list. It's an honor, and I am grateful for that."On the rising stars list, Rim was joined by, among others, U.S. halfpipe snowboarder Alessandro Barbieri, Canadian skeleton slider Hallie Clarke, Australian freestyle skier Indra Brown and Slovenian ski jumper Nika Prevc.As a first-time Olympian, Rim has been moving around the athletes' village with wide-eyed wonder."It's amazing to be able to share the village with so many athletes from other countries," Rim said with a smile.When told he seemed at ease despite being at his first Olympics, Rim said, "Well, I think I am just forging ahead with the mindset that I have nothing to lose."Rim's first Olympic race will come in the heats for the men's 1,000-meter next Tuesday, and his first potential medal race will come in the mixed 2,000-meter relay later that same day."I think everyone here is in much better form here than they've been in Korea, and we also have better chemistry now than before," Rim said. "I think we can expect some good things from the mixed relay here."One major adjustment for Rim as he gets his first taste of the Olympics will be the schedule. A World Tour event has all the finals jammed into a single weekend, but the short track competition here will be contested over 11 days."We still have about a week left until the start, and so I don't have to try to peak right away," Rim said. "I will start ramping up slowly next week so that I will be able to maintain my top form beginning in the mixed relay."Even with this schedule change, Rim plans to stick to his own routine — eating chocolate before races."I've received so many packs of chocolate from fans, and I've been eating them all this time," the teenager said.Yonhap