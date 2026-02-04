 Jill Biden's first husband charged with killing wife in domestic dispute at their Delaware home
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Jill Biden's first husband charged with killing wife in domestic dispute at their Delaware home

Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 09:13
Then-first lady Jill Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, Jan. 16, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Then-first lady Jill Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, Jan. 16, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The first husband of former first lady Jill Biden has been charged with killing his wife at their Delaware home in late December, authorities announced in a news release Tuesday.
 
William Stevenson, 77, of Wilmington, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975.
 

Related Article

Caroline Harrison, the Delaware Attorney General’s spokesperson, confirmed in a phone call that Stevenson is the former husband of Jill Biden.
 
Jill Biden declined to comment, according to an emailed response from a spokesperson at the former president and first lady’s office.
 
Stevenson remains in jail after failing to post $500,000 bail after his arrest Monday on first-degree murder charges. He is charged with killing Linda Stevenson, 64, on Dec. 28 last year.
 
Police were called to the home for a reported domestic dispute after 11 p.m. and found a woman unresponsive in the living room, according to a prior news release. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
 
This undated photo released by New Castle County Police, Delaware, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, shows William Stevenson. [AP/YONHAP]

This undated photo released by New Castle County Police, Delaware, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, shows William Stevenson. [AP/YONHAP]

 
She ran a bookkeeping business and was described as a family-oriented mother and grandmother and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, according to her obituary, which does not mention her husband.
 
Stevenson was charged in a grand jury indictment after a weekslong investigation by detectives in the Delaware Department of Justice.
 
It was not immediately clear if Stevenson has a lawyer. He founded a popular music venue in Newark called the Stone Balloon in the early 1970s.
 
In an interview with the conservative news outlet Newsmax in 2024, Stevenson criticized Jill Biden and he described their divorce as contentious, calling her “bitter” and “nasty.”
 
Jill Biden married U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1977. He served as U.S. president from January 2021 to January 2025.

AP
tags husband murder biden

More in World

Burglar who tried to smash his way into Anya Taylor-Joy’s bedroom jailed for 3 years

U.S. shoots down Iranian drone that 'aggressively' approached an aircraft carrier, military says

Jill Biden's first husband charged with killing wife in domestic dispute at their Delaware home

Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard University in damages.

India to increase spending on U.S. oil, arms, aircraft and partly open agricultural access

Related Stories

Woman accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say

Man sentenced to 27 years for stabbing wife just after restraining order ended

Gwangju police arrest man suspected of stabbing wife to death before attempting suicide

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

Will America see a ‘first gentleman?

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)