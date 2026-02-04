Korean Canadian wins $11M lottery jackpot — but only discovers it months later
Published: 04 Feb. 2026, 13:47
A Korean Canadian recently won a lottery jackpot worth 15 million Canadian dollars ($11 million) — but he didn't even know that he'd won.
Lee Tae-seong, a resident of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, matched all seven winning numbers — 5, 6, 16, 26, 29, 37 and 44 — in the Oct. 7 draw last year, according to Lotto Max.
Lee said he was unaware of his win for several months after buying the ticket and only discovered it last month. He told local media that he was shocked when he finally checked the results.
As the sole winner of that draw, Lee will receive the entire jackpot.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada gas station located near 30 Avenue and Calgary Trail in Edmonton, according to lottery officials.
“I’ve always dreamed of this day,” Lee said in a recent news release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation. “But when I first found out, I couldn’t quite believe it and had to scan again!”
Lee said he first shared the news with his wife and later told his daughter, adding that the family has discussed how to use the winnings.
He said he plans to pay off his mortgage, replace his old car and travel with his family, while also contributing to the local community and charitable causes. Lee plans to visit his mother overseas as well.
Lotto Max jackpots can reach up to 70 million Canadian dollars, with additional bonus prizes known as Maxmillions sometimes attached. Lee’s case is notable in that he won the main jackpot outright without any additional bonus prizes. It is believed to be one of the largest lottery wins by a Korean expatriate in recent years.
Lottery officials cautioned that while large jackpots draw public attention, they do not affect the odds of winning, advising high-value winners to seek professional financial counseling for long-term asset management.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
