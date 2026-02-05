BOK extends currency swap agreement with Indonesia
The arrangement provides a framework for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to 10.7 trillion won ($7.38 billion) or 115 trillion rupiah.
The latest deal marks the fourth extension since the first agreement was reached in 2014.
“The arrangement aims to promote bilateral trade and strengthen financial cooperation between Korea and Indonesia,” said the BOK in a statement. “In particular, the arrangement also supports the settlement of trade transactions using local currencies of both countries, thereby contributing to regional financial stability.” BOK added, noting “close economic relationship” between the two countries.
