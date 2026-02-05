 Financial regulator to keep tighter household loan rules in place in bid to rein in debt
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Financial regulator to keep tighter household loan rules in place in bid to rein in debt

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:16 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:17
A finance meeting is held at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 21. [FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION]

A finance meeting is held at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 21. [FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION]

 
The country's financial regulator said Thursday that it will continue its efforts to rein in household debt this year and help stabilize financial markets, adding it will continue to keep in place tightened rules on household loans.
 
In a policy report to a parliamentary committee, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it will maintain its current policies aimed at curbing households whose growth has recently slowed.
 

Related Article

 
Household loans extended by Korean banks fell for the first time in 11 months in December, apparently due to the tightened lending regulations aimed at cooling the overheated property market in the capital region.
 
Outstanding household loans at banks stood at 1,173.6 trillion won ($794.7 billion) as of end-December, down 2.2 trillion won from a month earlier.
 
The FSC said it will accelerate its efforts to foster productive finance and inclusive finance.
 
The regulator will also draw up a road map to regain trust for the tech-laden Kosdaq market by removing financially ailing companies quickly and lowering barriers for market entry, it added.

Yonhap
tags FSC household

More in Finance

KRX outlines competitive push for Korea's world-beating capital market

Financial regulator to keep tighter household loan rules in place in bid to rein in debt

BOK extends currency swap agreement with Indonesia

Regulator to rev up anti-money laundering fight via law revision, int'l cooperation

Kospi opens sharply lower on U.S. tech drop

Related Stories

Short-selling news just a big misunderstanding, FSC says

FSC chief still determined to bring down debt

Household debt growth eases over tightened loan measures

New FSC chief vows to stabilize financial market in inauguration speech

Loans to households jump by a record amount in August
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)