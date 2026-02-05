 KRX outlines competitive push for Korea's world-beating capital market
KRX outlines competitive push for Korea's world-beating capital market

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 16:13 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 16:29
Jeong Eun-bo, the chairman of the KRX, speaks during an event to celebrate the benchmark Kospi's landing above 5,000 points, at the bourse operator's building in Seoul. [YONHAP]

The head of Korea's main bourse operator outlined Thursday a number of plans the bourse operator will advance this year to strengthen the competitiveness of the local capital market that include extending the country's stock trading hours, ultimately, to 24 hours.
 
Such plans were unveiled by the chairman of the Korea Exchange (KRX), Jeong Eun-bo, at a press conference in Seoul, which came after the benchmark Kospi's world-beating performance last year.
 

In an effort to strengthen the global competitiveness of the local capital market, the KRX will open a pre- and after-hours market in June, and take steps to eventually allow stock trading around the clock on weekdays.
 
Leveraged exchange-traded funds and other investment products, such as weekly options, will be newly introduced to the market, the KRX said.
 
Efforts to include the local stock market in the Morgan Stanley Capital International index will also be underway, including the early enforcement of English-language regulatory filings for Kospi-listed companies, it added.
 
On efforts to improve investors' confidence in the local capital market, the KRX will prioritize expelling "zombie companies," or financially distressed businesses.
 
To that end, the bourse operator plans to tighten de-listing rules and reinforce related personnel so that marginal companies can be quickly removed from the market.
 
Regarding efforts to prevent unfair trading, the KRX said it will advance market monitoring systems utilizing AI technologies.
 
To support the government's productive finance initiative, the KRX will improve screening processes to promote the public listing of companies in the advanced technology sector.
 
It will also strengthen its incubator role for non-listed companies by supporting their funding and expanding analysis reports on firms listed on the smaller Kosdaq, the bourse operator added.
 
"Our capital market is at a crossroads of making a huge leap, and the KRX will focus all our capabilities for the advancement of the local capital market as we head towards the 'Korea Premium'," Jeong said.

