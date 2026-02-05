 Regulator to rev up anti-money laundering fight via law revision, int'l cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Regulator to rev up anti-money laundering fight via law revision, int'l cooperation

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 11:14
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Lee Eog-weon speakds during a policy briefing from the FSC and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) held at the government complex in Seoul on Dec. 19, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Lee Eog-weon speakds during a policy briefing from the FSC and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) held at the government complex in Seoul on Dec. 19, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The country's financial regulator said Thursday that it will seek to revise related laws to better respond to the growing money laundering activities and closely cooperate with other countries to track and crack down on such moves.
 
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it will seek to revise laws to allow the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the anti-money laundering agency, to freeze accounts suspected of being used for crimes such as drug trafficking and gambling.
 

Related Article

 
It will also push for revisions that would enable the designation of international criminal rings as entities that face curbs on financial transactions.
 
Seoul will also seek to bolster cooperation with China, Singapore, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries to better tackle money laundering activities by sharing information and policies, it added.
 
To respond to money laundering via virtual assets that have been on the rise, the FSC will strengthen related regulations, such as the crypto travel rule that currently requires virtual asset exchanges to report local transactions worth over 1 million won ($690).
 
The FSC said it will establish an anti-money laundering scheme for stablecoins as well.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea FSC finance money laundering FIU

More in Finance

Regulator to rev up anti-money laundering fight via law revision, int'l cooperation

Kospi opens sharply lower on U.S. tech drop

Samsung hits 1 quadrillion won market cap milestone as AI and HBM continue to fuel ascent

Kospi rebounds to record highs, Samsung briefly breaks market cap record

Korea's value-up index sets new record last month: KRX

Related Stories

Tougher measures to be introduced against illegal stock trading

Gambling site suspects turned illegal proceeds into fast cars, fine art and fat stacks of cash

FSC plans to introduce fines for security breaches in wake of Lotte Card hack

Financial groups to pump out 95 trillion won to ease market crunch

Crypto rules crucial for financial stability, IMF says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)