[단독] 트럼프 압박 효과 있었나… 지난해 美 원유 수입 ‘역대 최대’
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 06:00
지난해 한국의 미국산 원유 수입량이 1억7489만 배럴로 집계되며 사상 최고치를 기록했다. 이는 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 관세 협상 과정에서 강조한 원유 수출 확대 기조의 영향으로 보인다. 특히 지난 관세 협상에서 한국이 1000억 달러 상당의 미국산 에너지 제품을 구매하기로 약속한 만큼, 올해 미국산 원유 수입은 더욱 가파르게 늘어날 전망이다.
4일 한국석유공사에 따르면 지난해 한국이 미국에서 들여온 원유 수입량은 1억7489만 배럴로 역대 최대였던 전년(1억6841만 배럴)을 넘어섰다. 수입액은 128억7831만 달러(약 18조6000억원)에 달한다. 이에 따라 미국은 부동의 최대 공급국인 사우디아라비아(3억4543만 배럴)에 이어 한국의 두 번째 원유 공급국으로 떠올랐다.
미국산 원유 수입 물량 비중도 17%를 넘어섰다. 1위 사우디아라비아(33.6%)와는 격차가 있지만, 아랍에미리트(1억1699만 배럴), 이라크(1억695만 배럴), 쿠웨이트(8744만 배럴) 등 원유 수출 경쟁국를 따돌리고 2위로 올라섰다.
같은 기간 캐나다산 원유 수입도 크게 늘었다. 2024년 137만 배럴에 그쳤던 수입량은 지난해 454만 배럴로 약 230% 급증했다. 한국이 원가 절감과 수입선 다변화를 추진하는 과정에서 미국·중동산보다 최대 10~15% 저렴한 가격 경쟁력을 갖춘 캐나다산 원유 도입에 속도가 붙었다.
미국산 원유는 물리적 거리로 인해 운송비 부담이 크다. 미국 서부에서 한국까지 운송에는 최대 50일이 소요돼 중동산(최대 30일)보다 20일가량 더 걸린다. 국내 정유 공정이 중동산 중질유에 맞춰 설계돼 있어, 상대적으로 가벼운 미국산 경질유는 처리 과정에서 가동률이 떨어질 수 있다는 점도 단점이다.
그럼에도 미국산 원유 수입이 늘어난 배경에는 트럼프 행정부의 통상 압박이라는 정책적 요인이 크게 작용했다. 트럼프 행정부는 관세를 지렛대로 미국산 에너지 수입 확대를 지속적으로 요구해왔다. 실제로 트럼프 대통령은 인도에 50% 관세를 부과했다가, 인도가 러시아산 원유 수입 중단과 미국산 원유 구매 확대를 약속하자 관세율을 18%로 대폭 낮췄다.
과거 한국의 미국산 원유 수입이 본격적으로 늘기 시작한 시점은 트럼프 행정부 1기(2017년 1월~2021년 1월)다. 출범 직전인 2016년 한국의 미국산 원유 수입량은 245만 배럴로 전체의 0.2%에 불과했지만, 2017년 1343만 배럴(1%대)로 늘었고 2018년 6094만 배럴(5.5%), 2019년 1억3789만 배럴(13%)로 급증했다.
김대종 세종대 경영학부 교수는 “지난해 한국의 대미 무역흑자는 약 80조원에 달한다”며 “트럼프 대통령이 이를 줄이려는 상황에서 미국산 원유 수입 확대는 한국이 선택할 수 있는 현실적인 대응책 가운데 하나”라고 말했다.
미국산 원유의 수입 비중은 올해 더 빠르게 증가할 전망이다. 지난해 7월 열린 한·미 관세 협상에서 한국은 트럼프 임기 동안 1000억 달러 규모의 미국산 에너지 제품 구매에 합의했으며, 이 가운데 상당 부분이 원유로 알려졌다. 산업통상부에서 석유 수입을 담당하는 한 관계자는 “국가 차원의 원유 수입은 비축유 물량으로, 기존 중동산 비축분 일부를 미국산으로 대체할 계획”이라고 설명했다. 한국석유공사는 지난해 중동산 중질유 600만 배럴을 미국산 경질유로 대체했다.
정부 정책에 정유업계도 호응할 가능성이 크다. 미국산 원유는 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)에 따라 3% 관세가 면제된다. 여기에 수입선 다변화를 위해 운송비 부담이 큰 미국산 원유를 들여올 경우, 중동산과의 비용 차액 일부를 보전하는 제도도 운영되고 있다.
지난해 기준 국가별 원유 수입 단가를 살펴보면, 미국산은 배럴당 73.64달러로 사우디아라비아(73.80달러), 아랍에미리트(75.11달러)보다 낮았다. 한 정유업계 관계자는 “경제성이 확보된다면 미국산 원유 수입을 확대하지 않을 이유가 없다”며 “운송·환율 등 불리한 요소가 있지만, 한미 통상 등 정부 차원의 필요가 있다면 협조할 수 있는 부분”이라고 말했다.
Korea’s imports of U.S. crude oil hit a record high of 174.9 million barrels last year, according to government data, due primarily to U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to expand energy exports through tariff negotiations.
With Korea pledging to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. energy products in the next four years as part of the tariff deal, Korea’s U.S. crude imports are anticipated to jump further this year.
Korea imported 174.89 million barrels of crude oil from the United States last year, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 168.4 million barrels set a year earlier, according to data from the Korea National Oil Corporation.
By value, it reached $12.9 billion.
The United States accounted for 17 percent of Korea's crude oil imports in 2025 — second only to Saudi Arabia at 33.6 percent, and higher than the United Arab Emirates at 11.4 percent, Iraq at 10.4 percent and Kuwait at 8.5 percent.
Imports of Canadian crude oil also surged, rising nearly 230 percent to 4.54 million barrels last year, as Korea eyes Canada as a way to diversify its supply chain. Canadian oil is around 10 to 15 percent cheaper than oil from the United States and the Middle East.
Imports of U.S. crude oil entail logistical and operational drawbacks, with the longer shipping distance being the most significant. Shipments from the U.S. West Coast to Korea typically take up to 50 days, compared to roughly 30 days from the Middle East. Even after arrival, refiners struggle to refine the lighter U.S. crude as local infrastructure is primarily calibrated for heavier Middle Eastern oil.
Despite the disadvantages, imports of American crude have continued to rise, driven by Washington's intensified demands for greater purchases of U.S. energy. In one high-profile case, Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on India but later cut it to 18 percent after securing a tangible commitment from New Delhi to halt imports of Russian crude and expand purchases of U.S. oil.
“A substantial expansion of U.S. crude oil imports could emerge as one of Korea’s viable options to address pressure from Trump, who wishes to narrow the U.S. trade deficit with Korea, which stood at around 80 trillion won [$55 billion] last year,” said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.
In fact, Korea’s imports of U.S. crude oil sharply increased during Trump’s first term, which ran from January 2017 to January 2021. Korea imported only 2.4 million barrels of U.S. crude in 2016, accounting for a mere 0.2 percent of total imports, but that figure rose to 13.4 million barrels in 2017, 60.9 million barrels in 2018 and 137.9 million barrels in 2019.
U.S. imports are expected to rise at a sharper rate this year, as Korea has already agreed to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. energy products over the Trump administration’s four-year term, under the two countries’ bilateral trade consultations held in November. Of that, a substantial portion is reported to be crude oil.
“Crude purchases at the national level are largely intended for strategic stockpiles, and we plan to replace part of those reserves — traditionally sourced from the Middle East — with U.S. crude,” an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The Korea National Oil Corporation last year alone substituted 6 million barrels of Middle Eastern heavy crude in its strategic reserves with oil from the United States.
Under the Korea–U.S. FTA, American crude oil is exempt from a 3 percent tariff. The government offers partial compensation for the cost differential when refiners import higher-transport-cost crude, relative to cheaper-to-ship Middle Eastern grades.
The average import price of U.S. crude was $73.64 a barrel, lower than Saudi crude at $73.80 and United Arab Emirates crude at $75.11.
“If the economics make sense, there is no reason not to expand imports of U.S. crude,” said an industry source from a domestic refinery. “There are disadvantages related to transportation and currency exchange, but if there is a broader policy need tied to Korea–U.S. trade relations, that is an area where we can cooperate.”
