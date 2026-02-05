 Coupang admits to further data leak involving 165,000 user accounts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang admits to further data leak involving 165,000 user accounts

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 18:21 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 18:55
Coupang's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul is seen on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

Coupang's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul is seen on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Coupang said Thursday that personal data from about 165,000 additional accounts was identified during its investigation into a breach affecting 33.7 million users that occurred in November last year.
 
The company said the newly identified information does not stem from a separate incident but falls within the scope of the same data breach that occurred last year.
 

Related Article

Coupang said it has sent text message notifications to the affected customers and carried out notification procedures in line with recommendations from the Personal Information Protection Commission.
 
The notification advised customers not to click links from unknown sources, to delete and report suspicious text messages and to be cautious about contacts that do not come through Coupang’s official customer service channels.
 
The leaked information consisted of address book details entered by customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses. Coupang said payment and login information, building door codes, email addresses and order histories were not compromised.
 
Coupang said it plans to provide compensation in the form of shopping vouchers worth 50,000 won ($34) per affected account.
 
“These are additional findings from the same incident that occurred in November, not a new data leak,” Coupang said. “We are strengthening internal monitoring and operating systems that allow for immediate responses should similar situations arise.” It added that “no suspected cases of secondary damage have been identified so far.”
 
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang Korea, underwent 12 hours of police questioning between Friday and Saturday over allegations of destruction of evidence linked to the massive data breach.
 
Rogers is set to be summoned a second time by police on Friday.
 
Updated, Feb. 5, 2026: Added verification by Coupang concerning the scope of the latest breach relative to the leak in November of last year, personal information compromised and a statement from the company. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON, HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Coupang leak breach information

More in Industry

Gov't to ease public sector limits as part of rare earth supply chain plan

Coupang admits to further data leak involving 165,000 user accounts

Gov't moves to abolish restrictions on overnight online deliveries by large offline retailers

KT&G hits new revenue record as international sales top domestic market for first time

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's new agency ooak announces new boy band project

Related Stories

Data of 192,000 Shinhan partnered merchants leaked

Coupang fails to detect data breach affecting over 4,500 customers for 12 days

Gov't mulls suspension for Coupang over data leak, but experts question practicality

Data protection agency tells Coupang to stop publishing unconfirmed information about data breach

Coupang flopped on data leak, so why can’t users just leave?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)