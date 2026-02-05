Coupang admits to further data leak involving 165,000 user accounts
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 18:21 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 18:55
- LIM JEONG-WON
Coupang said Thursday that personal data from about 165,000 additional accounts was identified during its investigation into a breach affecting 33.7 million users that occurred in November last year.
The company said the newly identified information does not stem from a separate incident but falls within the scope of the same data breach that occurred last year.
Coupang said it has sent text message notifications to the affected customers and carried out notification procedures in line with recommendations from the Personal Information Protection Commission.
The notification advised customers not to click links from unknown sources, to delete and report suspicious text messages and to be cautious about contacts that do not come through Coupang’s official customer service channels.
The leaked information consisted of address book details entered by customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses. Coupang said payment and login information, building door codes, email addresses and order histories were not compromised.
Coupang said it plans to provide compensation in the form of shopping vouchers worth 50,000 won ($34) per affected account.
“These are additional findings from the same incident that occurred in November, not a new data leak,” Coupang said. “We are strengthening internal monitoring and operating systems that allow for immediate responses should similar situations arise.” It added that “no suspected cases of secondary damage have been identified so far.”
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang Korea, underwent 12 hours of police questioning between Friday and Saturday over allegations of destruction of evidence linked to the massive data breach.
Rogers is set to be summoned a second time by police on Friday.
Updated, Feb. 5, 2026: Added verification by Coupang concerning the scope of the latest breach relative to the leak in November of last year, personal information compromised and a statement from the company.
BY LIM JEONG-WON, HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
