KT&G hits new revenue record as international sales top domestic market for first time
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 17:24 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 18:56
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
KT&G reported 6.58 trillion won ($4.5 billion) revenue last year, besting its own 2024 record.
The company's annual sales on a consolidated basis was up 11.4 percent compared to 2024. Annual operating profit also rose 13.5 percent compared to 2024, to come in at 1.35 trillion won.
The global cigarette business particularly excelled with 1.88 trillion won in revenue, up 29.4 percent from the previous year, reaching its highest level ever. The share of global sales in KT&G's entire cigarette revenue was 54.1 percent, making it the first time ever the company's global sales has surpassed domestic sales.
Fourth-quarter revenue came in at 1.71 trillion won and an operating profit of 248.8 billion won, up 10.1 percent and 17.1 percent compared to the same period last year, respectively.
The company credited its growth to “core and global business competitiveness reinforcement strategies” put forth by CEO Bang Kyung-man since he took office in March 2024. It will further seek to expand its global reach with its new factory in Indonesia, set to go online starting in March.
“By moving away from the former export-based structure and toward a more direct local business structure, global cigarette revenue has for the first time surpassed that of domestic business,” said KT&G's chief finance officer Lee Sang-hak.
“Going forward, the company will continue to fortify its global core competitiveness and secure future growth momentum through modern product category and market entry expansion in order to continue Korea’s top-tier shareholder return programs.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)