Korea, China hold talks on concrete measures for IP rights cooperation

Korea's customs authorities said Thursday they have held talks with their Chinese counterparts to discuss concrete measures for cooperation on protecting intellectual property (IP) rights.The meeting, held Tuesday in Beijing, followed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the two countries last month to enhance cooperation on IP protection, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS). The agreement was reached on the occasion of a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.During this week's meeting, the countries' customs agencies agreed to elevate their working-level consultations on IP protection to director general-level talks and to hold the first such session in Korea during an upcoming visit by Chinese officials.China has stepped up enforcement against counterfeit goods bearing Korean brands and agreed to share enforcement results with Seoul, the KCS said.Based on information provided by China, Korea plans to improve the accuracy of counterfeit crackdowns by enabling the early identification of fake goods and suspending customs clearance when necessary.Yonhap