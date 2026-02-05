Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.

Korea the top overseas destination for Chinese travelers during holiday, Beijing signals hope for more exchanges

I took the subway to a mountain: How Seoul has made hiking effortless

Related Stories

I tried this NuPhy mechanical keyboard, and now I never want to touch my laptop again

Step by step to the top of Lotte World Tower: Not as easy as 123

Korean convenience stores give tattoos now. I got two.

Free entry, well-maintained trails turn foreign visitors on to 'K-hiking'

Hit songs and saliva: CU's Idol Music Candy is a concert for the mouth. Just make sure you have napkins nearby.