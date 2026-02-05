 Michelin Guide to unveil its Korea restaurant selections on March 5 in Busan
Michelin Guide to unveil its Korea restaurant selections on March 5 in Busan

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 19:04 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 19:09
A promotional image for the upcoming Michelin Guide 2026 ceremony in Busan [MICHELIN GUIDE]

A brand-new Michelin Guide for Korea is coming to food lovers this spring. The Michelin Guide will host a ceremony in Busan on March 5 to officially unveil the latest edition of the fine dining guide for Korea, the Michelin Guide said Thursday.
 
The event, titled “Michelin Guide Ceremony Seoul & Busan 2026,” will take place at Signiel Busan in the southern city of Busan on March 5.
 

The Michelin Guide is a fine dining guide that lists restaurants and eateries that it recommends in various cities across the globe divided into four categories, from one-starred locations to three-starred, in addition to a Bib Gourmand selection for high quality meals at budget prices.
 
The Busan ceremony will present this year’s list of recommendations by the guide under the theme “A Decade of Journey.” The Michelin Guide, launched in 2017 in Korea, is celebrating 10 years of promoting Korean gastronomy.
 
This year, the Michelin Guide has added a new “Opening of the Year” award for its Korean edition, dedicated to recognizing new restaurants that have had a successful openings during the past 12 months for their innovative concepts and creative approaches to cuisine. 
 
Newly selected restaurants chosen by Michelin Guide inspectors in Seoul and Busan will be revealed during the ceremony. The Bib Gourmand selection for 2026 will be announced a week prior to the official release date of the full guide, which will coincide with the ceremony on March 5.
 
Beyond restaurant selection, the Michelin Guide will also celebrate talent and dedication in the dining industry through the Michelin Guide Special Awards, naming service, young chef and sommelier awards. 
 
“Through [our] selections, the guide has highlighted the dynamic diversity and potential of Korean cuisine and has contributed to elevating Korean chefs and restaurants onto the international stage,” said the organizers of the Michelin Guide ceremony in a statement. “By maintaining long-standing consistency, independence and rigorous evaluation standards, the Michelin Guide has earned a high level of trust among chefs and diners alike.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
