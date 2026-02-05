 Ateez releases 13th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.4' — in pictures
Ateez releases 13th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.4' — in pictures

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 16:35
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a press conference for the release of its 13th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.4,” at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in western Seoul on Feb. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Ateez held a press conference on Thursday at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, to celebrate the release of its 13th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.4.”
 
The eight members  — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — posed for photos and spoke with reporters during the event.
 
The fourth installment of the series “Golden Hour” comes nearly seven months after “Golden Hour: Part.3,” which was released in June 2025. The new EP features five tracks: “Adrenaline,” “Ghost,” “Nasa,” “On The Road” and the fan song “Choose.”
 
The following images capture the members during the press conference.
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
tags ATEEZ KQ Entertainment

