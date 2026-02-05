Boy band Ateez to extend 'golden' streak with 13th EP 'Golden Hour: Part 4'
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 22:22
- SHIN HA-NEE
After a memorable 2025, boy band Ateez has charged into the new year with the fourth edition of its “Golden Hour” series.
As the new album marks the group’s first release since renewing its contract with its agency last July, the eight members are back with renewed passion and unity to continue their golden streak.
“It feels like we’ve been preparing this album with the mindset we had from seven years ago,” said member Seonghwa during a press conference in western Seoul on Thursday, a day before the release of its 13th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 4.”
“We’ve always put our hearts into our albums, but this one feels particularly special because we came together with renewed determination after the contract renewals,” he shared, adding that the lead track, “Adrenaline,” may remind longtime fans of the group’s earlier days.
“Golden Hour: Part 4” comes about seven months after its previous album, “Golden Hour: Part 3.” The fourth edition continues the core concept of the “Golden Hour” series, which captures moments when the band shines the brightest, according to its agency, KQ Entertainment.
The series began with the group’s 10th EP, released in May 2024.
The latest EP features five tracks: the lead track, “Adrenaline,” along with B-sides, “Ghost,” “NASA,” “On the Road” and “Choose.”
“Adrenaline” is a cathartic EDM track that features the roar of a racing car’s engine. KQ Entertainment described the song as symbolizing Ateez’s resolve to move forward, regardless of any internal or external turmoil.
“Throughout the previous three ‘Golden Hour’ albums, we’ve experienced many challenges, both in our sound and performance, and we’ve grown a lot in that process,” said member Hongjoong.
“Based on those experiences, we want to continue our golden moments with Atiny through the fourth installment, especially following the contract renewals,” he said. Atiny refers to Ateez’s fandom.
Ateez debuted in 2018 as an octet consisting of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group reached incredible milestones last year, such as making its first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with the lead track of its previous EP, “Lemon Drop” (2025), which debuted at No. 69. The album also ranked second on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
The octet has been on the “In Your Fantasy” world tour since last July. The members recently completed the U.S. and Japanese legs of the tour and will now head to Australia and Asian regions.
“It still feels amazing when fans recognize us on the street while we’re overseas,” said Mingi. “It also reassures me that we’re doing our best.”
Now in its eighth year in the industry, Ateez continues to move forward with the same drive from its early days, according to the members.
“The biggest source of confidence for me is our members’ energy,” said Mingi. “We’ve never talked about wanting to quit or give up. We’re always moving forward.”
