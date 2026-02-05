 Chungha to release digital single 'Save Me' to celebrate birthday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Chungha to release digital single 'Save Me' to celebrate birthday

Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:02
A teaser image for singer Chungha's upcoming digital single [MORE VISION]

A teaser image for singer Chungha's upcoming digital single [MORE VISION]

 
Singer Chungha will release a digital single titled “Save Me” on Monday, her agency More Vision announced on Thursday.
 
Chungha will drop “Save Me” at 6 p.m. that day across major streaming platforms, according to More Vision.
 

Related Article

 
A “coming soon” teaser released on Chungha’s official social media and YouTube channels features a blue-and-black cake decorated with a calendar marking her birthday. When the candles are lit, the words “New Single” and “Release: Feb 9, 2026” appear, revealing a birthday-themed release.
 
The single is set be released on Chungha’s birthday and reflects the emotional shifts and inner changes of the artist as she enters her 30s, according to More Vision. The release comes about two months after her Christmas digital single “Christmas Again,” which was unveiled in December last year.
 
Chungha has recently broadened her musical scope through collaborations with domestic and international artists, as well as original soundtrack work. Chungha is currently appearing on ENA’s variety program “Change Street” (2025-).
 
A poster for singer Chungha's upcoming digital single, ″Save Me″ [MORE VISION]

A poster for singer Chungha's upcoming digital single, ″Save Me″ [MORE VISION]

 
Additional promotional content for “Save Me” is scheduled to be rolled out through Chungha’s official channels, according to More Vision.
 
Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s girl group audition program “Produce 101.” She released her first solo EP “Hands on Me” in 2017, shortly after the project group disbanded that year.
 
Chungha is known for hit tracks such as "Roller Coaster" (2018), "Love U" (2018) and "Gotta Go" (2019). Some of her recent releases include her EP “Alivio” (2025) and special single "Algorithm" (2024).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Chungha Save Me single birthday release

More in K-pop

First deaf K-pop group Big Ocean will drop new EP on March 3

Chungha to release digital single 'Save Me' to celebrate birthday

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's new agency ooak teases possible boy band project

Netflix taps Super Bowl, Oscars director for BTS's March 21 Gwanghwamun show and livestream

ADOR ex-CEO Min Hee-jin to unveil new plans on Thursday

Related Stories

Boy band CIX adds four more dates to 'Save me, Kill me' tour

'Save me, Kill me'

Singer Chungha, boy band Super Junior delay album releases due to Covid

Chungha to drop EP 'Alivio' on Feb. 12

R&B singer Zion.T to drop new single 'A Gift!' on Dec. 23
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)