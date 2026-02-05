Chungha to release digital single 'Save Me' to celebrate birthday
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer Chungha will release a digital single titled “Save Me” on Monday, her agency More Vision announced on Thursday.
Chungha will drop “Save Me” at 6 p.m. that day across major streaming platforms, according to More Vision.
A “coming soon” teaser released on Chungha’s official social media and YouTube channels features a blue-and-black cake decorated with a calendar marking her birthday. When the candles are lit, the words “New Single” and “Release: Feb 9, 2026” appear, revealing a birthday-themed release.
The single is set be released on Chungha’s birthday and reflects the emotional shifts and inner changes of the artist as she enters her 30s, according to More Vision. The release comes about two months after her Christmas digital single “Christmas Again,” which was unveiled in December last year.
Chungha has recently broadened her musical scope through collaborations with domestic and international artists, as well as original soundtrack work. Chungha is currently appearing on ENA’s variety program “Change Street” (2025-).
Additional promotional content for “Save Me” is scheduled to be rolled out through Chungha’s official channels, according to More Vision.
Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s girl group audition program “Produce 101.” She released her first solo EP “Hands on Me” in 2017, shortly after the project group disbanded that year.
Chungha is known for hit tracks such as "Roller Coaster" (2018), "Love U" (2018) and "Gotta Go" (2019). Some of her recent releases include her EP “Alivio” (2025) and special single "Algorithm" (2024).
