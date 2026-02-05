Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's new agency ooak teases possible boy band project
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 13:35 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 14:27
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s newly established agency, ooak records, launched a series of branding videos on Thursday, ahead of an audition widely speculated to be linked to a new boy band project.
ooak records, which Min legally registered on Oct. 16 last year, rolled out more than 10 short videos across its social media channels.
Ranging from about nine to 25 seconds long, the clips feature aesthetic imagery of a record shop. The videos were released one by one, at intervals of 10 minutes, starting at 10 a.m.
In the second video, the agency hinted at a trainee audition through a “Wanted” billboard that read: “Born: Between 2008 and 2013 / Place of birth: Unknown,” likely signaling an upcoming recruitment effort.
While no specific details have been revealed, the inclusion of an unnamed boy’s face on the billboard suggests that the audition could be aimed at forming a potential boy band project led by Min, which she has hinted at previously.
The third video displayed the phrase, “Only One Always Known,” which is how the agency got its name. “Ooak” more commonly stands for “one of a kind.”
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the agency had released 22 short videos.
The rollout comes after a teaser posted on Tuesday, which read: “20260205 10AM / Coming soon.” ooak records launched its social media accounts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, as well as an official website that day.
The ooak records official website currently displays a minimalist white screen with a single line in Korean, “Welcome to ooak record shop.”
The promotional campaign, including a series of scenery photos posted on Instagram on Tuesday, appears to center on aesthetic visuals, which Min has been known for throughout her career in the K-pop industry.
ooak records previously held a private audition through a dance studio in early December last year. Additionally, during a radio appearance on Dec. 19, 2025, Min said that she plans to launch a boy band.
“I don’t have any reason to launch what could be NewJeans’s rival,” Min said during the radio interview. “Also, given my usual style, this is a boy band’s turn.”
Min added that she is also mulling on additional projects aside from launching a new group.
Since a bombshell press conference in April 2024, the former ADOR CEO has been embroiled in a high-profile feud against the agency’s parent company HYBE, which accused Min of allegedly attempting to seize management control of the label. After departing from the company later that year, Min filed a 26 billion won ($18 million) lawsuit over a shareholders’ agreement against HYBE. The court ruling of the ongoing case is expected on Feb. 12.
Meanwhile, ADOR announced on Dec. 29 last year the termination of its exclusive contract with former NewJeans member Danielle, while maintaining ties with the rest of the group. NewJeans members Haerin, Hyein and Hanni have rejoined ADOR, while Minji is currently negotiating the terms of her return.
ADOR has also filed a lawsuit seeking 43 billion won in damages against Danielle, one of her family members and Min, claiming their actions harmed NewJeans’s activities.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)