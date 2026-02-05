First deaf K-pop group Big Ocean will drop new EP on March 3
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 15:03
- LIM JEONG-WON
Big Ocean, the first K-pop group comprised completely of deaf members, will return with its third EP “The Greatest Battle” on March 3, the band's agency Parastar Entertainment said Thursday.
Big Ocean also unveiled a new logo and symbol ahead of the release of its third EP. The symbol, reminiscent of waves, features the Big Ocean name and debut year.
Having successfully completed two European tours and one U.S. tour last year, Big Ocean plans to continue touring this year. The band plans to meet fans in 12 U.S. cities in March, and continue their global expansion with a tour of six European cities in April.
Big Ocean is made up of three members, Kim Ji-seok, PJ and Lee Chan-yeon. They debuted in April 2024 with the single “Glow.”
