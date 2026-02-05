 IVE to hold meet and greet events in March at Inspire Arena
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 17:25 Updated: 05 Feb. 2026, 19:11
″Dive into IVE″ meet and greet poster [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group IVE will hold two meet and greet events with fans on March 21 and 22, its agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Now in its fourth edition, the "Dive into IVE" event will be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. Dive is the name of IVE's official fan club. The second-day event will be streamed live through Beyond Live.
 

Tickets will go on sale starting at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 through NOL Ticket for members of the fan club. General sales will take place on Feb. 13, also at 8 p.m. Wheelchair accessible seats go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16. 
 
The event will take place a month after IVE releases its second full-length album "Revive+" on Feb. 23.
 
IVE will release the track "Bang Bang" on Monday, prior to the release of the whole album.
 
The new album comes six months after IVE’s fourth EP, “IVE Secret,” which came out in August 2025.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags IVE Starship Entertainment

