 U.S. military stages live-fire drills using remote weapon system in Korea
Published: 05 Feb. 2026, 12:14
The 84th Ordnance Company of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is seen conducting firing drills using a remote weapon system at a military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 28. [U.S. EIGHTH ARMY]

The 84th Ordnance Company of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is seen conducting firing drills using a remote weapon system at a military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 28. [U.S. EIGHTH ARMY]

 
The U.S. military stationed in Korea has staged live-fire drills involving a remote weapon station designed to be mounted on armored vehicles, according to the U.S. Eighth Army on Thursday.
 
The drills, conducted on Jan. 28 to 29, involved assembling, preparing and operating the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (Crows), a remote weapon system mounted on armored vehicles to protect the gunner inside, according to the U.S. military.
 

The two-day exercise also involved live-firing with the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240 machine gun to enhance hands-on training for the troops.
 
The Crows "allows us to employ our machine guns from the safety of the cockpit of the vehicle and not have to expose ourselves," said Capt. Noah Klein, 84th Ordinance Company commander.
 

Yonhap
